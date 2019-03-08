Latest The New European

How prorogation hearings have put Britain on trial

PUBLISHED: 06:30 20 September 2019

The Supreme Court in London where judges are hearing legal challenges to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

The Supreme Court in London where judges are hearing legal challenges to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

Whichever way the ultimate judgment goes, this week's case has shone a harsh light on our government, says ZOE WILLIAMS.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

This period, waiting for the final judgment of the Supreme Court about the legality of parliament's prorogation, could be a profoundly interesting time, if only we didn't have to live here.

For well over three years, we've been in a world of bare assertion. At the start, it was simply that inconvenient facts were not mentioned. An entire referendum was fought, without the words 'Irish border' or 'customs union'.

Where incontrovertible obstacles were brought up, the problem was kicked back to the person who raised them: why was that person fear-mongering? Was it because they were trying to deny you your inalienable rights? Was it their vested interest or their elite myopia that motivated them?

Once we'd have called these arguments ad hominem, always playing the man not the ball; but steadily, there was no ball. The facts didn't exist. Any intimation of any negative outcome, anything that might spark fear was automatically part of Project Fear, and therefore couldn't be true, since the project itself was malign. The reasoning was so circular as to be a little crazy; it was a discursive sphere into which anyone who might disagree was barred by dint of disagreeing.

From there, things became terribly playground: suddenly, it wasn't crazy to reject all expertise out of hand, it was crazy not to. We were 'Remain ultras'; obsessed with our metropolitan facts, and our chattering-class evidence.

The more extreme the Brexit project became, the more extremist it claimed to find its opponents. The more authoritarian its behaviours, the more it was the Remain side who traduced democracy. Strip away the GCSE classics and the fruity vowels, and it's been six months of "you are" or, for anyone who grew up in the 1980s, "your mum"; wait, hang on, aren't you lying? "You are". Haven't you explicitly disregarded the rule of law, or promised to? "Your mum".

In such circumstances, political opposition, whatever its hue, becomes not so much inadequate as premature (I know, I know, the cavalry can't come soon enough; but hear me out…) Before I hear one more word about the world as it is and the future as it could be, from different ideological perspectives, I want to hear someone adjudicate on what is real, what is demonstrable, what is evidenced, what is true.

For that, you need a judge. There is a reason why Dominic Cummings and the Daily Mail focus their animus on independent arms of state; respectively, the civil service and the "jazz loving" or "Francophile" judges. Nothing personal, guys: it's just that independent adjudication is incredibly inconvenient, when you're gunning for a world in which there is no independence, only passions, entirely righteous or entirely fallacious.

The law is notoriously reluctant to wade in on political questions, for good reason. It is more art than science. "Non-lawyers," Jo Maugham - the lawyer and campaigner who headed this week's case - said, straight from the Supreme Court hearing on Tuesday, "sometimes think the job of being a judge is a mechanistic one, a sort of AI. As soon as you start thinking about why we care about a judiciary, you see very clearly that the law is rather more art than science."

If these are human judgements, you need to believe above all that they can be impartial. The more entangled they become in the dirtier partialities of politics, the less that is trusted. However, as much as courts don't wish to intervene, when the issue at stake is the rule of law, they more or less have to.

You may also want to watch:

David Howarth, professor of constitutional law at Cambridge University, spelled out the implications of a government that was prepared even to threaten its non-compliance with the law. This was shortly after the prime minister signalled, through unnamed spokespeople, that he might not comply with the Benn bill which blocked no-deal, and passed into law at lightning sped at the start of the month.

"When you're wondering what law will the government not follow next, this will lead to a crisis in the institutions. Who is it that the civil service will obey? Who is it which the police will obey? The army? These people are playing with things they do not understand."

If a government chooses to ignore the law, the litigious avenues are as follows: a judicial review, which can lead to a mandatory order, backed by an injunction, and people who disobey injunctions are in contempt of court. They can be fined, imprisoned or have their assets sequestered.

It is possible to launch a civil action, misfeasance in public office. Anyone who would suffer irreparable damage from the government ignoring that law can get an injunction as a civil action. It is also a crime; not one that you could expect the police to do much about, but private prosecutions would be possible.

If all of that failed, impeachment is still on the table: It only became obsolete because there were other ways of holding people in public office to account.

But ideally, you'd want parliamentary action: contempt of the House, which is brought by the speaker, or a vote of no confidence, since the best way to deal with a government which ignores the rule of law is to get rid of it and find one that respects it.

A parliament that isn't sitting can't take a vote of no confidence, or do anything else, except appear on Andrew Marr or take to Twitter: so all roads lead back to this Supreme Court case. Did the prime minister act legally or not? The Scottish courts, of course, have already found that he did not.

Maugham is absolutely solid on this point: he thinks the prime minister has lost this case. "The government's position is so stark that I can't imagine that a court would agree with it." Boris Johnson's argument is twofold: Parliament couldn't choose whether or not it was suspended, it was up the executive to decide, and they did not need a reason. "We have a prime minister taking the position that it could suspend parliament for four years," Maugham says. Further more, according to the government's case, this is not judicable: the courts have no role, here. "So that reduces parliament to a plaything of the executive," he adds.

This is an unenviable case to have to argue in court, since the principle of parliamentary sovereignty is paramount, and has been for centuries. It would have been much easier if the government had been able to argue that parliament had been prorogued for good and proper reasons, a short-term and practical measure.

That was the original intention: The rumour is, they couldn't find anyone at Cabinet Office level prepared to swear an affidavit to that effect. It appears that, underneath all the sound and fury, there isn't anyone so loyal that they actually want to go to prison. And this leaves them in an awkward position, since, as Maugham says "a dog in the street could see that it had happened to avoid Brexit facing parliamentary scrutiny".

Interestingly, it is not so much the progress - or arrest - of Brexit that preoccupies the legal minds behind this case. The government is running out of ways to avoid accountability on that score.

Rather, the constitutional deterioration has been so fast that it is really difficult to tell how we repair it: rebuild the institutional trust upon which stability relies. This sounds rather dry and theoretical, set against the dramas of Brexit and its unravelling, but when the law rides to the rescue, the least we can do is take it seriously.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

Why the prorogation trial is a distraction - and what our focus should be

'Empty Chairs', illustrated by Martin Rowson.

REVIEW: Play about Litvineko saga 'leaves a nasty taste'

Tom Brooke as Alexander Litvinenko and Peter Polycarpou as Boris Berezovsky in A Very Expensive Poison

The Tories attempts at pop culture references are rhetorical dad-dancing

LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 16: THE INCREDIBLE HULK cast member Lou Ferrigno as the 'Hulk'. Episode 62:

Are the Government's Brexit ads a psychology trick on all of Britain?

A 'Get ready for Brexit' sign on display in public. (Photo by David Cliff/NurPhoto via Getty

How prorogation hearings have put Britain on trial

The Supreme Court in London where judges are hearing legal challenges to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

'I was fooled': Brexiteer tells James O'Brien he would now vote Remain

James O'Brien on LBC Radio. Photograph: Global.

Gary Lineker asked to decide between reversing Brexit or stopping Maradona's 'hand of God'

Gary Lineker burst out laughing when he was asked to choose between stopping Brexit or stopping Maradona's 'hand of God'. Picture: LBC

Saga apologises for holiday cruise 'exclusively for Brits'

The Duchess of Cornwall makes a speech next to the Saga Group's cruise ship the Spirit of Discovery. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA.

How the world's rulers have learned to exploit Trump

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 14: U.S. President Donald Trump (R) meets with Mohammed bin Salman, Deputy Crown Prince and Minister of Defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in the Oval Office at the White House, March 14, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Welcome to the new world of political fandom

Former Tory leadership candidate Rory Stewart takes a photo with supporters on the campiagn trail. Photo: Twitter.

Everything you need to know about the People's Vote march on October 19

Hundreds of thousands of people turned out to protest in October 2018 and the People's Vote campaign want to bring even bigger numbers on October 19 2019. Picture: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: 'A crisis as big as any faces our country, but the PM sits idle'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes part in an activity with school children as he visits the NLV Pharos, a lighthouse tender moored on the river Thames to mark London International Shipping Week. Picture: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA Wire

Tony Blair says main parties should 'worry a lot' about the Lib Dem threat

Former prime minister Tony Blair has said that the two main parties should 'worry a lot' about the Lib Dems. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor.

MANDRAKE: Daily Mail fears over 'Victor Meldrew' show

A front page of the Daily Mail. Photograph: TNE.

The catastrophic mistake that doomed David Cameron

MISTAKES - Former prime minister David Cameron with his head in his hands. Photo: Getty Images

ANDREW ADONIS: 'Remain disunity has been outdone by Tory civil war'

Boris Johnson (centre) in the House of Commons with Michael Gove and Jacob Rees-Mogg. Photograph: Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament/PA Wire.

JAMES BALL: Revocation policy shows Lib Dems can still have their cake and eat it

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson (centre) is greeted by party members as she arrives for the Liberal Democrats autumn conference at the Bournemouth International Centre in Bournemouth. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire.

Polish ambassador urges UK Poles to return amid settlement scheme concern

Polish ambassador to the UK Arkady Rzegocki, pictured here in 2017, has urged Poles in the UK to consider returning. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Archive/PA Images

Government demands to know what schools are doing to prepare for Brexit

A 'Get ready for Brexit' sign on display in public. (Photo by David Cliff/NurPhoto via Getty

Boris Johnson confronted by angry parent over NHS 'being destroyed'

Boris Johnson was interrupted in his visit to a hospital by a parent angry at

UKIP leader boycotts his own party conference over low ticket sales

Dick Braine. Photograph: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images.

Join Bonnie Greer, Steve Anglesey, Richard Porritt and James Ball at The New European podcast live!

The New European Podcast is taking part in Podcast Live.

Brexit Party MEP calls Guy Verhofstadt 'the Darth Vader of Europe'

Guy Verhofstadt's reaction to being called

Supreme Court: Boris Johnson aimed to silence parliament, court hears

Lord Pannick has told Supreme Court judges that Boris Johnson's aim in proroguing parliament was to silence it. Picture: PA Video

Brexit has divided the country like never before, says David Dimbleby

David Dimbleby. Photograph: Matt Crossick/PA.

Yellowhammer deemed 'seriously misleading' as leaked documents spell major problems for ports

A giant SOS message is projected on to the white cliffs of Dover. Photograph: Led By Donkeys.

Justice secretary refuses to quash rumours of a second prorogation

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland has refused to rule out a second prorogation of parliament. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire/PA Images

Supreme Court case begins in head-to-head battle between Scottish and English rulings

Protesters outside the Supreme Court in London where judges are due to consider legal challenges to Boris Johnson's decision to suspend parliament. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Boris Johnson's empty Luxembourg lectern is already a meme

Boris Johnson is replaced by a tub of lard. Photograph: ChrisTheBarker/Twitter.

Lib Dems could win up to 100 seats in an election with its anti-Brexit stance, MP predicts

Chuka Umunna (left) is joined by Jo Swinson (right) following his speech during the Liberal Democrats autumn conference at the Bournemouth International Centre in Bournemouth. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Hard Brexiteer says the EU is 'threatening lives' over no-deal Brexit medical supplies

Andrew Bridgen has said the EU is threatening lives over medical supplied if the UK leaves without a deal. Picture: Deutsche Welle

Lifeboats charity sees 'sharp increase in donations' after Times hatchet job

An RNLI lifeboat in Margate. The charity has hit back at criticism that it spends 2% of its income saving foreign lives. Picture: RNLI Margate

One in five universities worried by effects of no-deal, poll finds

Cambridge University. Pic: Archant library

How 'It's A Knockout' helped to unite Europe

Television Programme BBC series It's a Knockout The British heat of Jeux Sans Frontieres which is being held at Princess Anne Park in Washington (Photo by NCJ Archive/Mirrorpix/Getty Images)

ZOE WILLIAMS: The shifting trade unions are striking back on Brexit

People gather to protest against British prime minister Boris Johnson's policies on Brexit and the prorogation of parliament. Picture: Ray Tang/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The joke is on all of us when it comes to Boris Johnson's humour

Boris Johnson holding up a string of sausages around his neck during a visit to Heck Foods Ltd. Photograph: Darren Staples/PA.

JAMES BALL: Both sides must take blame for the damage caused to our system

Boris Johnson visits Ireland. (Photo by Lorraine O'SULLIVAN / AFP).

MANDRAKE: Dominic Cummings retains directorship

Number 10 special advisor Dominic Cummings gestures outside his home in London Picture: ISABEL INFANTES/AFP/Getty Images

MATTHEW D'ANCONA: Our slow-burning approach to news is catching alight

Londoners read the newspapers headlines about Britain's entry to the Common Market, January, 1973. (Photo by © Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

Bonnie Greer: Average Joe is the rival who Trump fears most

The Delaware delegation prepares for the nomination of their senator, Joe Biden in 2008. Picture: Chuck Kennedy/MCT/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Most Read

Government could suspend parliament for a second time if it loses court case

Thousands of demonstrators gather outside Downing Street to take part in Stop the Coup protests. (Photo by WIktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Who is on the BBC Question Time panel tonight?

Question Time presenter Fiona Bruce. Photograph: BBC.

Sunblest and soufflés: How Jacob Rees-Mogg’s diet goes way some way to explaining his Brexit views

Jacob Rees-Mogg stops to buy a sandwich as he walks along the main street near his constituency office in Keynsham. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Tory Brexiteer MP says ‘country will explode’ if we don’t leave EU on October 31st

Mark Francois presents the government's EU referendum leaflet to Ash Sarkar on the BBC's Politics Live. Photograph: BBC.

Someone in the European Parliament has made this Nigel Farage insult their wifi name

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage bites a pen during a session at the European Parliament. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Remain campaigners protesting against Brexit. Picture: Bruce Tanner.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy