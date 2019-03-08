Latest The New European

How the world's rulers have learned to exploit Trump

PUBLISHED: 13:25 19 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:25 19 September 2019

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 14: U.S. President Donald Trump (R) meets with Mohammed bin Salman, Deputy Crown Prince and Minister of Defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in the Oval Office at the White House, March 14, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 14: U.S. President Donald Trump (R) meets with Mohammed bin Salman, Deputy Crown Prince and Minister of Defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in the Oval Office at the White House, March 14, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

2017 Getty Images

As global dangers increase, former diplomat PAUL KNOTT reports on how the world's tyrants learned to play the president like a fool.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

BEIJING, CHINA - NOVEMBER 9, 2017: China's President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump (L-R front) shake hands during a meeting outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Artyom Ivanov/TASS (Photo by Artyom Ivanov\TASS via Getty Images)BEIJING, CHINA - NOVEMBER 9, 2017: China's President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump (L-R front) shake hands during a meeting outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Artyom Ivanov/TASS (Photo by Artyom Ivanov\TASS via Getty Images)

Donald Trump conducts his foreign policy with a combination of vanity, impulsiveness and ignorance of detail. Many of the most unscrupulous world leaders have identified his weaknesses and are exploiting them in order to advance their own interests.

This free-for-all is creating some daunting peace and security threats that will persist for as long as the chaotic Trump administration remains in office.

Some despots were particularly quick to seize upon Trump's vulnerabilities. Ex-KGB man Vladimir Putin has, in effect, operated Trump as a ventriloquist's dummy ever since the tycoon arrived in the White House.

Trump frequently spouts statements that seem to have sprung from Russian disinformation campaigns. For patriotic Americans, his public appearance alongside Putin at their July 2018 summit in Helsinki was a pitiful low point.

PANMUNJOM, SOUTH KOREA - JUNE 30: (SOUTH KOREA OUT): A handout photo provided by Dong-A Ilbo of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the South and North Korea on June 30, 2019 in Panmunjom, South Korea. U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un briefly met at the Korean demilitarized zone (DMZ) on Sunday, with an intention to revitalize stalled nuclear talks and demonstrate the friendship between both countries. The encounter was the third time Trump and Kim have gotten together in person as both leaders have said they are committed to the PANMUNJOM, SOUTH KOREA - JUNE 30: (SOUTH KOREA OUT): A handout photo provided by Dong-A Ilbo of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the South and North Korea on June 30, 2019 in Panmunjom, South Korea. U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un briefly met at the Korean demilitarized zone (DMZ) on Sunday, with an intention to revitalize stalled nuclear talks and demonstrate the friendship between both countries. The encounter was the third time Trump and Kim have gotten together in person as both leaders have said they are committed to the "complete denuclearization" of the Korean peninsula. (Photo by Handout/Dong-A Ilbo via Getty Images)

On that occasion, Trump parroted Putin's claims that Russia did not interfere in the 2016 US election and dismissed the copious evidence from the US's own intelligence services to the contrary. As the late Republican senator and decorated war hero John McCain put it, "no prior American President has ever abased himself more abjectly before a tyrant".

At other times, Trump appears to be working his way through a Russian foreign policy wish list; from undermining NATO and soft-pedalling on Russia's military invasion of Ukraine to eliminating arms control treaties and pushing for Russia's readmission to the G7.

The reasons for Trump's obsequiousness towards Putin are yet to be fully revealed. Several in-depth investigations, such as that by James S. Henry published in the highly respected The American Interest journal in 2016, allege that Trump's businesses rely on dubious funds from Kremlin-connected Russian oligarchs and organised crime figures. If proven, these allegations could lead to serious legal difficulties for Trump when he leaves office.

The consequences of Trump emboldening a corrupt and aggressive autocrat are an even more urgent concern to those who value freedom and democracy. Since sparking nationalist fervour and a spike in domestic support by invading Ukraine, Putin's popularity in Russia has been falling because of his long-term mismanagement of his country.

Trump's behaviour risks being read as a green light by Putin to launch a repeat performance. His next target could well be a Nato member state such as Estonia, Latvia or Lithuania.

Collective defence is the key pillar of Nato. Article 5 of its founding Treaty commits its members to viewing an attack on one ally as an attack on all of them.

The deterrence and security provided by this clause has made Nato the most successful military alliance in history. The unreliable current occupant of the White House has regularly called Article 5 into question. As a result, an assault by Russia on the Baltic States or another Nato member would severely test this collective defence commitment. A failure to live up to it would destroy the Nato alliance.

Kim Jong-un of North Korea is another brutal dictator who has exploited Trump's vulnerabilities to extract US concessions for little in return. For decades, the Kim family dynasty sought summits with successive US presidents in order to boost its prestige.

The US always refused to hold such meetings until North Korea showed a genuine intent to engage on halting its nuclear weapons programme. Trump's decision to break with this longstanding policy and hold two high-profile get-togethers with Kim has dramatically enhanced the dictator's domestic and international credibility, helping him to secure his hold on power. Meanwhile, North Korea's nuclear programme continues unabated.

You may also want to watch:

While Kim and Putin can be considered early adopters, plenty of other rulers have learned how to profit from Trump's inadequacies. In the eternal tinderbox of the Middle East, flattery and financial largesse has secured Trump's unswerving support for Saudi Arabian ruler Mohammed bin Salman (known as MBS).

This has survived MBS's instigation of a humanitarian catastrophe in Yemen and his vicious crackdown on internal opponents, including the murder and dismemberment of the US-resident Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been adept in leveraging the links between the hard right in Israel and the US to obtain American policy changes at no reciprocal cost. By moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to the disputed city of Jerusalem and acquiescing to illegal Israeli settlements in the Occupied Territories, Trump has banged the final nails into the coffin of the peace process with the Palestinians.

Netanyahu is now threatening to formally annex large parts of the West Bank occupied by Israel, should he survive in office after the coalition negotiations that are likely to follow the Israeli elections this week. While his opponents, if elected, may not go that far, they will not reverse the earlier provocative actions cooked up by Trump and Netanyahu. These steps may advance the short-term political interests of Israeli politicians but will increase Arab resentments in a way that will surely explode again in future.

The Saudis and Netanyahu were both instrumental in encouraging Trump to abandon the Iran nuclear deal. This agreement had been painstakingly reached after a decade of complex negotiations. It was successfully preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapons capability. The consequences of recklessly ripping up the deal are to free Iran to develop atomic bombs and perhaps spark a nuclear arms race in the world's most unstable region. The Trump administration's related policy of exerting "maximum pressure" on Iran through heavy-handed sanctions is aimed at sparking regime change in Tehran. This confrontational approach risks causing a full-blown war between the two countries and their regional allies.

Having put themselves in this perilous position, the US government will need to deploy immense diplomatic subtlety and skills to avoid a military conflict with Iran. The sacking of notorious warmonger John Bolton as the National Security Advisor will help. But the US foreign policy leadership team remains alarmingly weak, with the back-up to the erratic and ill-informed president largely consisting of other hawks and yes-men such as secretary of state Mike Pompeo and a whole host of unfilled senior posts.

Simultaneously, Trump has started an ill-considered trade war with rising superpower China. This 'war' risks tipping the global economy into recession. Chinese president Xi Jinping appears to have concluded that China has the upper hand. Beijing believes it can afford to wait for Trump to climb down - as he is wont to do in the face of firm resistance - or for the growing economic pain to prompt the US electorate to vote Trump out of office in 2020.

While Trump is aggressive towards China on trade, he is feeble on political issues. Preventing China from carrying out human rights abuses has always been beyond the power of American presidents. But the behaviour of Chinese leaders can be inhibited by external pressure.

This time, the absence of any serious censure from Washington has allowed Xi to proceed unrestrained with a massive crackdown in Xinjiang province, where more than a million ethnic-minority Uighur people have been herded into concentration camps for 're-education'.

This unprecedented abdication of the US's role in supporting freedom does not bode well for the people of Hong Kong. Their brave protests to preserve the rights China promised them when the autonomous territory was returned to it by Britain are continuing. But Beijing's threats to put down the mass demonstrations by force are growing more ominous by the day and Trump shows no sign of speaking up in support of Hong Kong's citizens.

Instead, he has repeatedly expressed sympathy for Xi. Trump has echoed Beijing's characterisation of the mainly peaceful protests as "riots" that China "might want to stop". He has signalled clearly to Xi that there would be few international consequences of a crackdown by saying that the issue is one to be resolved solely "between Hong Kong and China".

French president Emmanuel Macron - a very different leader to the others - has also learnt to play Trump well, and with less malign outcomes. By judiciously blending firmness and flattery, Macron has limited some of the damage Trump can do, not least with his handling of the recent G7 meeting in France.

Despite his domestic difficulties with the gilets jaunes, Macron has generally performed expertly on the world stage to elevate France's influence. Given Germany's ongoing reluctance to lead on political and security issues and Britain's Brexit-induced implosion as a world power, Macron has grasped both the opportunity and necessity to provide a strong and sensible European voice.

While Macron's audacious attempt to prompt progress on the Iran crisis by inviting Iranian foreign minister Javad Sharif to the G7 meeting in Biarritz in August did not instantly come off, his continuing efforts to draw Trump into talks with president Rouhani do at least offer a glimmer of hope on that front. An eventual Trump-Rouhani meeting still cannot be ruled out, despite the serious setback caused by the attack on Saudi oil installations by Yemeni Houthi rebels, which the US administration sees as having been aided and abetted by Iran.

Sadly, Trump's capricious and malevolent nature, and the sheer range of escalating flashpoints, curtail the influence even a smart and energetic operator like Macron can have on the US president.

To a large extent, the world faces a race against time. We are mostly reduced to watching on in the hope that Trump is removed from office before he causes, or is manipulated into creating, a catastrophic crisis.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

How the world's rulers have learned to exploit Trump

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 14: U.S. President Donald Trump (R) meets with Mohammed bin Salman, Deputy Crown Prince and Minister of Defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in the Oval Office at the White House, March 14, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Welcome to the new world of political fandom

Former Tory leadership candidate Rory Stewart takes a photo with supporters on the campiagn trail. Photo: Twitter.

Everything you need to know about the People's Vote march on October 19

Hundreds of thousands of people turned out to protest in October 2018 and the People's Vote campaign want to bring even bigger numbers on October 19 2019. Picture: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: 'A crisis as big as any faces our country, but the PM sits idle'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes part in an activity with school children as he visits the NLV Pharos, a lighthouse tender moored on the river Thames to mark London International Shipping Week. Picture: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA Wire

Tony Blair says main parties should 'worry a lot' about the Lib Dem threat

Former prime minister Tony Blair has said that the two main parties should 'worry a lot' about the Lib Dems. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor.

MANDRAKE: Daily Mail fears over 'Victor Meldrew' show

A front page of the Daily Mail. Photograph: TNE.

The catastrophic mistake that doomed David Cameron

MISTAKES - Former prime minister David Cameron with his head in his hands. Photo: Getty Images

ANDREW ADONIS: 'Remain disunity has been outdone by Tory civil war'

Boris Johnson (centre) in the House of Commons with Michael Gove and Jacob Rees-Mogg. Photograph: Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament/PA Wire.

JAMES BALL: Revocation policy shows Lib Dems can still have their cake and eat it

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson (centre) is greeted by party members as she arrives for the Liberal Democrats autumn conference at the Bournemouth International Centre in Bournemouth. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire.

Polish ambassador urges UK Poles to return amid settlement scheme concern

Polish ambassador to the UK Arkady Rzegocki, pictured here in 2017, has urged Poles in the UK to consider returning. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Archive/PA Images

Government demands to know what schools are doing to prepare for Brexit

A 'Get ready for Brexit' sign on display in public. (Photo by David Cliff/NurPhoto via Getty

Boris Johnson confronted by angry parent over NHS 'being destroyed'

Boris Johnson was interrupted in his visit to a hospital by a parent angry at

UKIP leader boycotts his own party conference over low ticket sales

Dick Braine. Photograph: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images.

Join Bonnie Greer, Steve Anglesey, Richard Porritt and James Ball at The New European podcast live!

The New European Podcast is taking part in Podcast Live.

Brexit Party MEP calls Guy Verhofstadt 'the Darth Vader of Europe'

Guy Verhofstadt's reaction to being called

Supreme Court: Boris Johnson aimed to silence parliament, court hears

Lord Pannick has told Supreme Court judges that Boris Johnson's aim in proroguing parliament was to silence it. Picture: PA Video

Brexit has divided the country like never before, says David Dimbleby

David Dimbleby. Photograph: Matt Crossick/PA.

Yellowhammer deemed 'seriously misleading' as leaked documents spell major problems for ports

A giant SOS message is projected on to the white cliffs of Dover. Photograph: Led By Donkeys.

Justice secretary refuses to quash rumours of a second prorogation

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland has refused to rule out a second prorogation of parliament. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire/PA Images

Supreme Court case begins in head-to-head battle between Scottish and English rulings

Protesters outside the Supreme Court in London where judges are due to consider legal challenges to Boris Johnson's decision to suspend parliament. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Boris Johnson's empty Luxembourg lectern is already a meme

Boris Johnson is replaced by a tub of lard. Photograph: ChrisTheBarker/Twitter.

Lib Dems could win up to 100 seats in an election with its anti-Brexit stance, MP predicts

Chuka Umunna (left) is joined by Jo Swinson (right) following his speech during the Liberal Democrats autumn conference at the Bournemouth International Centre in Bournemouth. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Hard Brexiteer says the EU is 'threatening lives' over no-deal Brexit medical supplies

Andrew Bridgen has said the EU is threatening lives over medical supplied if the UK leaves without a deal. Picture: Deutsche Welle

Lifeboats charity sees 'sharp increase in donations' after Times hatchet job

An RNLI lifeboat in Margate. The charity has hit back at criticism that it spends 2% of its income saving foreign lives. Picture: RNLI Margate

One in five universities worried by effects of no-deal, poll finds

Cambridge University. Pic: Archant library

How 'It's A Knockout' helped to unite Europe

Television Programme BBC series It's a Knockout The British heat of Jeux Sans Frontieres which is being held at Princess Anne Park in Washington (Photo by NCJ Archive/Mirrorpix/Getty Images)

ZOE WILLIAMS: The shifting trade unions are striking back on Brexit

People gather to protest against British prime minister Boris Johnson's policies on Brexit and the prorogation of parliament. Picture: Ray Tang/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The joke is on all of us when it comes to Boris Johnson's humour

Boris Johnson holding up a string of sausages around his neck during a visit to Heck Foods Ltd. Photograph: Darren Staples/PA.

JAMES BALL: Both sides must take blame for the damage caused to our system

Boris Johnson visits Ireland. (Photo by Lorraine O'SULLIVAN / AFP).

MANDRAKE: Dominic Cummings retains directorship

Number 10 special advisor Dominic Cummings gestures outside his home in London Picture: ISABEL INFANTES/AFP/Getty Images

MATTHEW D'ANCONA: Our slow-burning approach to news is catching alight

Londoners read the newspapers headlines about Britain's entry to the Common Market, January, 1973. (Photo by © Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

Bonnie Greer: Average Joe is the rival who Trump fears most

The Delaware delegation prepares for the nomination of their senator, Joe Biden in 2008. Picture: Chuck Kennedy/MCT/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Government 'get ready for Brexit' ads have ended up on The New European podcast

An electronic display showing a 'Get ready for Brexit' government advert,in London. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA.

MITCH BENN: How Boris Johnson became the prisoner of parliament

Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives in Downing Street, London. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA.

Path open for independent Scotland to join EU, says minister

Scotland's constitutional relations secretary Mike Russell (Pic: PA Wire/PA Images)

Vince Cable to address Lib Dems after Tory Gyimah defection

Sir Vince Cable with activists in Chelmsford. Photograph: David Mirzoeff/PA.

We'll smash the prorogration of parliament - as well as the Brexit patriarchy

Protesters in Bristol are fighting to defend our democracy. Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA Wire.

Johnson thinks he has 'rough shape' of a deal while Ireland says ideas fall 'very short'

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar Photo: PA / Laura Hutton

Leave.EU broke electoral law but not a criminal matter, say Met Police

The Metropolitan police have closed their investigation into Arron Banks' Leave.EU

Boris Johnson heckled during speech: 'Get back to parliament'

Boris Johnson was heckled by a man shouting 'get back to parliament' during the prime minister's speech at the Convention of the North. Picture: Sky News

Most Read

Government could suspend parliament for a second time if it loses court case

Thousands of demonstrators gather outside Downing Street to take part in Stop the Coup protests. (Photo by WIktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Sunblest and soufflés: How Jacob Rees-Mogg’s diet goes way some way to explaining his Brexit views

Jacob Rees-Mogg stops to buy a sandwich as he walks along the main street near his constituency office in Keynsham. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Tory Brexiteer MP says ‘country will explode’ if we don’t leave EU on October 31st

Mark Francois presents the government's EU referendum leaflet to Ash Sarkar on the BBC's Politics Live. Photograph: BBC.

Brexit Party MEP challenged on her Cambridge Analytica involvement in EU parliament

Brexit Party MEP Alexandra Phillips was visibly riled when she was challenged in EU parliament over her involvement with Cambridge Analytica. Picture: EU Parliament

Lifeboats charity sees ‘sharp increase in donations’ after Times hatchet job

An RNLI lifeboat in Margate. The charity has hit back at criticism that it spends 2% of its income saving foreign lives. Picture: RNLI Margate

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Remain campaigners protesting against Brexit. Picture: Bruce Tanner.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy