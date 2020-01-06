Video

How to sign up to vote in the Labour leadership election

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn after casting his vote in the 2019 General Election. Picture: Joe Giddens/ PA Wire PA Wire/PA Images

Labour's ruling National Executive Committee have revealed details of how and when the leadership contest will work.

File photos of (left to right) Lisa Nandy, Jess Phillips, Keir Starmer, Clive Lewis and Emily Thornbury, the five Labour Party MPs that have declared their intention to run in the upcoming leadership election. (PA/PA Wire) File photos of (left to right) Lisa Nandy, Jess Phillips, Keir Starmer, Clive Lewis and Emily Thornbury, the five Labour Party MPs that have declared their intention to run in the upcoming leadership election. (PA/PA Wire)

The freeze date for new members to join through the Labour Party website and be eligible to vote will be 5pm on January 20th in the postal ballot.

This marks a change from the last election in 2016 when a retrospective cut off date was set.

The party said the alteration was intended to ensure the election was as "open and democratic as possible".

As in 2016, people will also be able to join as a registered supporter for a fee of £25 provided they are on the electoral register and meet the membership qualification criteria.

They will have a 48 hour time period to register between Tuesday 14th and Thursday 16th January.

The same rules and timetable will apply to the contest to succeed Tom Watson as deputy leader.

A party spokeswoman said that the special conference will take place on April 4th with the postal ballot of members running from February 21 to April 2.

"We are by far the largest political party in the UK with well over half a million members," the spokeswoman said.

"We want as many of our members and supporters to take part, so it has been designed to be open, fair and democratic."

Under the terms of the contest, candidates need to secure the nominations of least 10% (22) of the party's MPs and MEPs.

Those who succeed with then go forward to the second stage when they must get the nominations of 5% of all constituency Labour parties or three Labour affiliates - of which at least two must be trade unions - comprising at least 5% of the fully paid up affiliate membership.