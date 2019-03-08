Breaking

How your MP voted in the emergency debate to take control of the order paper

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks in the House of Commons. Photograph: PA Wire.

MPs have voted to take control of the order paper in a bid to stop a no-deal Brexit. But how did your MP vote?

MPs voted by 328 votes to 301 to defeat the government - a majority of 27 votes - to take back control from government.

Eight Independent MPs, one Green Party MP, 240 Labour MPs, 15 Liberal Democrat MPs, four Plaid Cymru MPs, 34 SNP MPs, and five Change UK MPs voted for the motion.

21 Tories voted against the government.

Guto Bebb (Aberconwy), Richard Benyon (Newbury), Steve Brine (Winchester), Alistair Burt (North East Bedfordshire), Greg Clark (Tunbridge Wells), Kenneth Clarke (Rushcliffe), David Gauke (South West Hertfordshire), Justine Greening (Putney), Dominic Grieve (Beaconsfield), Sam Gyimah (East Surrey), Philip Hammond (Runnymede and Weybridge), Stephen Hammond (Wimbledon), Richard Harrington (Watford), Margot James (Stourbridge), Oliver Letwin (West Dorset), Anne Milton (Guildford), Caroline Nokes (Romsey and Southampton North), Antoinette Sandbach (Eddisbury), Nicholas Soames (Mid Sussex), Rory Stewart (Penrith and The Border), and Edward Vaizey (Wantage).

286 Tory MPs voted against the motion alongside 10 DUP MPs.

Two Labour MPs voted against the motion.

Kate Hoey (Vauxhall) and John Mann (Bassetlaw).

Three Independent MPs voted against the motion.

Ivan Lewis (Bury South), Ian Austin (Dudley North) and Charlie Elphicke (Dover).

Four independent MPs abstained.

Kelvin Hopkins, Jared O'Mara, Chris Williamson and John Woodcock.

Two Labour MPs abstained.

Sir Kevin Barron and Derek Twigg.

We'll continue to update this list throughout the evening...