Hugh Grant joins Luciana Berger on doorsteps as he campaigns for anti-Brexit result

(right) Liberal Democrat's candidate for Finchley and Golders Green, Luciana Berger and Hugh Grant canvassing in Finchley while on the General Election campaign trail. Photograph: David Mirzoeff/PA Wire.

Voters answering the door in the Finchley and Golders Green constituency were greeted by a surprise canvasser on Sunday - actor Hugh Grant.

The Notting Hill star appeared alongside local Liberal Democrat candidate Luciana Berger, to help with her campaign.

Grant admitted that he was not "a life-long Lib Dem supporter" but wanted to see an anti-Brexit result after polling day.

"The real reason I'm here is, like so many of the population now, poll after poll has shown Britain has changed its mind," he said.

Grant plans to visit various constituencies and support other parties with tactical voting against Brexit which he said was "the responsibility of all of us".

In the coming days he will be joining Chuka Umunna and Independent candidate Dominic Grieve to canvas voters, as well as supporting Labour's Faiza Shaheen, who is fighting against Idain Duncan-Smith.

Grant joked that he had a soft spot for the Lib Dems as he had "led the party for much of the 60s and 70s", referring to his role as Jeremy Thorpe in the BBC programme, A Very English Scandal.

In a short Q&A after he was asked, "as a former prime minister", how he would tackle the US president and "whether Carrie Symonds should be worried", a reference to another role in the 2003 rom-com, Love Actually.

Grant replied coyly that it would be tricky with a "complete moron as president".

Speaking after the canvassing Sam L'huillier, 19, was star-struck to have been doorknocked by Grant. "It was sick, I don't really know Hugh Grant but I'm obviously a big Lib Dem supporter so I think it was cool chatting to Luciana Berger," he told PA.

Neighbour Grant Nairn, 44, said: "I didn't realise (the seat) was that close because historically it's been Labour, but I'm against leaving the EU."

Nairn said Berger's presence "made a big difference," and that he would consider his position.

His daughter Lulu, 10, was excited for other reasons.

"He (Grant) is so amazing, he's in Paddington, he's in Two Weeks, it's like, oh my God, someone famous is outside my window - it was so awesome," she said.