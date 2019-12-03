Video

Hugh Grant corrects Lib Dem tweet as he re-emphasises need for tactical voting

Hugh Grant canvassing in Finchley while on the General Election campaign trail. Photograph: David Mirzoeff/PA Wire.

Hugh Grant has called out the Lib Dems over a tweet which suggested only their party could take seats off the Tories to stop Brexit.

In the social media post the anti-Brexit party tweeted that the Love Actually star had been out supporting their candidate Luciana Berger over the weekend.

But the actor took exception to the footnote which claimed "only the Lib Dems can take seats off the Tories".

It continued: "Together we can stop Boris and #StopBrexit".

Grant tweeted back: "Second para not true".

The party went on to remove the tweet.

In a statement, he said: "I've never campaigned in any election before, but I think we do stand on the edge of a really terrifying abyss and that's what's got me off my arse.

"I passionately believe that anyone who cares about this country has to at this point activate themselves, get off their arse and do everything they can to make everyone they know, vote tactically at this election."

He will be out supporting independent Tory candidate Dominic Grieve as well as Labour candidate Faiza Shaheen in a bid to get people to tactical voting.

A spokesperson for the People's Vote campaign added that Grant was right with his message on tactical voting.

They said: "Hugh Grant is absolutely right when he says voting tactically is the only way to defeat Boris Johnson at this election. Anyone who shares our belief that the final say on Brexit should be put back to the people, should vote for the pro-People's vote candidate in their area, who is best placed to win. You can find out who that is, based on the very latest and best polling, by going to www.stopboris.com. If we work together we can make this happen."