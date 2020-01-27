Video

Hugh Grant says the 'country is finished' when Brexit happens

Hugh Grant during the filming for the Graham Norton Show. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

Actor Hugh Grant has claimed that 'the country's finished' after Brexit happens.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

The Love Actually star was speaking to the Associated Press in an interview about his new film The Gentleman, alongside co-star Charlie Hunnam.

The interviewer briefly touched upon politics, asking him how he felt after the election result, in which he had campaigned for people to vote tactically to stop Boris Johnson.

"I'm just wondering, how are you feeling now everything's kind of settled?" the interviewer asked.

But a blunt sounding Grant simply responded: "No, it's a catastrophe".

Trying to elaborate on his remarks, the reporter continued to ask: "So no… bright light on the horizon?"

"No, no, the country's finished," Grant replied.

Pressed further on whether he feels any more encouraged by politics than before the election, he said he was not.

He said Brexit is a "catastrophe" and added that he believed "the country's finished".

The comments were criticised by Brexiteers including Piers Morgan, who has been a long-standing critic of the actor's politics.

"Hugh Grant is so disgusting. How dare he say Britain is 'finished'? The only thing that's 'finished' is this stuck-up arrogant twerp's credibility as any kind of political expert."