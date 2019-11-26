'Love Actually, Vote Tactically' - Hugh Grant reveals support for tactical voting

Famous for many roles - and notably for starring as David in the 2003 Christmas RomCom Love Actually - Grant has spoken out about how people can best vote to prevent a Tory majority. Photo: PA PA Wire/PA Images

The actor Hugh Grant has revealed his support for tactical voting in the general election in a series of tweets.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Hugh Grant has expressed his support for tactical voting in a series of tweets. Photo: Twitter Hugh Grant has expressed his support for tactical voting in a series of tweets. Photo: Twitter

Famous for many roles - and notably for starring as David in the 2003 Christmas RomCom Love Actually - Grant has spoken out about how people can best vote to prevent a Tory majority.

"Young people - today is your last chance. Register to vote or I will make another enchanting romantic comedy. registertovote TACTICALLY," Grant said.

You may also want to watch:

One person replied: "Love Actually, Vote tactically".

Love Actually, Vote Tactically. — AphexGwyn (@AphexGwyn) November 26, 2019

READ MORE: A tactical vote is the only option for Remain

READ MORE: Green Party supporters backing Labour or Lib Dem candidates could stop Boris Johnson win, claims Gina Miller



After receiving an array of support, and some backlash, Grant wrote another tweet, saying: "To my trolls- I love you and will miss you when this is over. But tell me - why are you so busy at night? It's almost as though you're not on UK time. And you get SO angry about Russia...."

READ MORE: FULL LIST: The 100 seats which will decide the election