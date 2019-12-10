'Hypocrite' Lord Sugar endorses Boris Johnson after repeatedly calling for his imprisonment

The billionaire TV mogul Lord Sugar has unsurprisingly endorsed Boris Johnson to be the next prime minister, despite calling the prime minister a 'criminal' just a couple of months ago. Photo: PA PA Archive/PA Images

The billionaire TV mogul Lord Sugar has unsurprisingly endorsed Boris Johnson to be the next prime minister, despite calling the prime minister a 'criminal' just a couple of months ago.

Lord Sugar appeared on the front page of The Sun two days before the UK goes to the polls with the headline 'You're Fired Corbyn'.

In the article, Alan Sugar insists "backing Boris Johnson is the only was Britain can escape its Brexit quagmire".

He said Jeremy Corbyn "is clueless on how the economy works" and added "his £1.2 trillion spending splurge is complete madness", despite the party's manifesto being the only one fully costed and approved by more than 160 of the country's most prominent economists.

Sugar had previously told reporters that Johnson and Gove should be locked up for telling lies during the 2016 Brexit referendum campaign.

At the time the businessman was calling for a People's Vote, though he is now supporting Brexit.

In September, Sugar branded the prime minister a 'criminal' and said he would visit him in prison after the Supreme court's ruling over the unlawful prorogation of parliament.

Speaking at the launch of the 15th series of The Apprentice he asked reporters "is Boris going to Brixton, then?" as the ruling came in, before joking "I'll visit him."

The Apprentice star, who claims in The Sun to have been a life-long Jewish Labour supporter that can no longer bear the "uncertainty that is threatening to paralyse our economy", has since been branded a hypocrite.

"Aren't you a bit of a hypocrite promoting this after what you said about Boris in the House of Lords?" asked Twitter user John Horan.

Another person posted: "We all know a hypocrite when we see one. Hypocrite to the highest level."

Others criticised the businessman for writing an article with The Sun, a paper Sugar had previously criticised for its infamous coverage of the Hillsborough disaster.