'I've not come here to hide in a fridge' - Jeremy Corbyn mocks Boris Johnson at rally
PUBLISHED: 13:50 11 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:50 11 December 2019
Archant
The leader of the Labour party has mocked Boris Johnson in the middle of a rally stop in Middlesbrough, telling voters he did 'not come here to deliver milk or to hide in a fridge'.
His comments come after the prime minister briefly hid in a fridge after an ITV reporter was sworn at by Johnson's press secretary live on TV while asking for an interview.
Later in his speech, Jeremy Corbyn impersonated Boris Johnson when discussing the NHS.
"Nurses, doctors, cleaners, mental health nurses. Everybody. It's the team that works in the hospital," he said.
"And so Boris Johnson claimed sort of about 15 hours after he became prime minister, he was going to build 40 new hospitals around the country."
As a rally attendee shouts 'liar', Corbyn says "No, no, we don't use bad language", and went on: "I thought well, my job is leader of the opposition, I ought to ask him a question, so I said where are these new hospitals going to be."
Corbyn then impersonated the prime minister, raising his shoulders and scratching his head and stuttering out the words "not really sure".
He even called Boris Johnson's comments "a complete piece of dishonesty".
Corbyn, buoyed by fresh YouGov analysis which showed the polls tightening, urged activists to go "flat out" to get people voting, and said that we are no longer a country that is all in it together as David Cameron once claimed.
