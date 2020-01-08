Video

Brexiteer says it's too soon to be celebrating 'like idiots' leaving the EU

A Brexiteer has argued a pro-Brexit political commentator by claiming it was wrong to celebrate Brexit Day.

Marion called Jeremy Vine's Channel 5 programme to claim that she voted Leave but was not going to be celebrating the result on January 31st.

She said that people won't know 'for years' whether the result was the right one or not, so it was not a cause for celebration so soon.

The East Sussex caller said: "We don't know if we are going to be better.

"Having said that, I will tell you that I did vote to come out of the EU.

"But we don't know and won't know possibly for years whether Brexit is totally beneficial.

"We don't know if it was a sheer waste of time.

"So why ring bells and dance about like idiots celebrating something that we don't know the result of?"

Her remarks angered pro-Brexit political commentator Iain Dale who said her stance had "baffled" him.

"Well why did you vote Leave then? Why did you vote Leave if you are being so negative about it?", he asked.

"I was living in Scotland then," responded the caller.

"I voted early on to Leave because I was worried about the amount of immigrants coming into our country."

"I am not against immigration obviously but they have been causing problems with our medical services, housing for our own people.

"I know they are suffering terribly but it has to be slowed down. Now it's years on and we're going to be dancing in the streets because we're getting out and I would gladly celebrate if we knew for certain that it is going to benefit us."

A dumbfounded Dale hit back: "I am completely baffled because that is totally illogical."

Presented Jeremy Vine interjected to point out that "it is not always about logic".

But Dale continued: "A lot of times we do vote with our hearts and not our heads, but on this particular issue nobody can say, of course, what is going to happen.

"Those that voted Leave believed that we would be a better country for leaving.

"I don't 100% know that but I am as a confident as I can be".