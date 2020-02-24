Iain Duncan-Smith says it's time for experts to handle Brexit as 'there are problems ahead'

Iain Duncan-Smith on Sky News. Photograph: Sky. Archant

After dismissing them for the last four years, Iain Duncan-Smith says that Brexit now needs to hear from the experts to make it a success.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

In the latest strategy from the Leavers, civil servants appear to be getting the blame for Brexit's potential to go terribly wrong.

Iain Duncan-Smith is one of the leading pro-Brexit voices who now claims that the negotiating team are the wrong ones to secure satisfactory deals with the EU and US.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live: "I think there are problems ahead for the UK.

"One of them is the quality of the people now working on this. If you haven't negotiated for 40 years you need to reach out to all those people that are involved in negotiations, really good transactional lawyers that exist in the City of London. Proper trade economists. We've got very good ones at the moment but we need to bring them in from outside."

The former Tory leader explained that expertise from outside the civil service might now be needed to help battle with the European Union's skilled negotiators.

"The chief negotiator is fine. All I would say is behind them you need people who are looking through absolutely everything with an understanding of what to look for," he said.

"We are up against the EU and the EU has been negotiating trade deals for 40 years. So we need to make sure we draw upon the talents of anybody that has skills in this area"

"There are good people in the civil service but some of the very very very specific skills may need to be farmed for outside."

Ignoring warnings ahead of the EU referendum vote in 2016, Brexiteer minister Michael Gove famously claimed that "people in this country have had enough of experts".