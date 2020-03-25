Video

Iain Duncan Smith’s orange glow on Newsnight causes alarm

Iain Duncan Smith appears on webcam on BBC Newsnight. Photograph: BBC. Archant

Viewers could not help but laugh when Brexiteer politician Iain Duncan Smith appeared on the BBC’s Newsnight looking bright orange.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Iain Duncan Smith appears on Newsnight via webcam. Photograph: BBC. Iain Duncan Smith appears on Newsnight via webcam. Photograph: BBC.

There was a mix of laughter and concern after the Tory MP and former party leader appeared on Skype with a video stream resembling a VHS casette in the 1980s.

Duncan Smith was answering questions about the government’s sick pay regime in response to the coronavirus, but viewers could only focus on what the MP looked like while he was talking.

Some Twitter users encouraged him to find a better webcam for interviews, while others suggested he may want to consult with a doctor for his “nuclear” orange glow.

“Christ, Iain Duncan Smith’s Skype image on @BBCNewsnight is going to give me nightmares. Can’t he ge”t a better camera for his computer and claim it back on expenses like he did on his underpants?” enquired Brennig Hayden.

“Iain Duncan Smith trying out a new boomer filter live on #Newsnight” joked @therealzdah.

“I think he should have a word with whoever sold him his webcam,” wrote Steve Unsworth. “Unless his face is melting of course, which would explain the images”.

“Has Iain Duncan Smith been working in the Simpsons Nuclear Plant?” asked @Mickorua1.

“Very cruel of producers to turn the thermal imaging cameras on on Iain Duncan Smith, but at least we all now know for certain that yes, he is cold blooded,” said Tom Peck.

“I see Iain Duncan Smith forgot to adjust his settings from glowing alien to human,” added @LadyLisaCusack.

“I don’t know what poor Iain Duncan Smith has got, but whatever it is, I don’t want it,” responded James Butcher.

It’s little surprise last month the Brexiteer was calling for a return of the experts to guide Britain through the difficult times.