Video resurfaces of IDS discussing 'low-value people' amid honours fury

A video of Iain Duncan Smith talking about "low value people" when asked about migrants has re-emerged on social media. Picture: BBC BBC

As calls grow for Iain Duncan Smith not to receive a knighthood, an interview has re-emerged from 2017, reminding people of the time he divided migrants into the worthy and people of "low value".

Tory fiction. We always had the right to limit immigration to people who had a job/resources, but UK governments repeatefly failed to apply the EU rules. And anyway when it comes to low-skilled workers: who will clean hospitals, pick fruit, work in cafés if we curb immigration?? https://t.co/EhqStFFxG4 — Janet Berridge (@Berlinmad) January 1, 2020

The former architect of Tory austerity was named for a knighthood in the new year's honours last week, sparking an outcry and a petition that has reached nearly a quarter of a million signatories.

On social media, users have begun sharing a two-year-old clip of an interview between Duncan Smith and broadcaster Emily Maitlis, in which he referred to some migrants to the UK as "low-value, low-skilled people".

In the Newsnight interview, Duncan Smith was asked whether his plans would stop students or workers in the NHS and social care, which are experiencing shortages, from coming to work here.

Duncan Smith replied that leaving the EU would allow the UK to "control the whole of migration" and impose a work permit system that could give preferential access to "people that are adding massive value to the economy" such as financial traders, scientists, academics and software engingeers.

Even if you accept the harsh premise that a person's value can be measured by how their work helps society at large, then you have to ask: is there anyone less valuable than a Tory MP? https://t.co/31p3WtdlNc — Jake Rhodes (@Jake_Rhodes4) January 1, 2020

He continued: "The problem was, we had a huge number of very low-value, low-skilled people coming through, and these people, for the most part, were not adding value."

The video has been re-shared by a huge number of Twitter users, who were revolted by the sentiment and spoke out about their gratitude for the people singled out by Duncan Smith.

Christopher Farrelly commented: "I'd like to thank all the 'low value' migrants or as I called them 'people', who befriended me in hospital this year. We shared sweets, food, coffee in our dark hours and tiredness. Not one asked what I was worth. All asked how I was doing today.

"No human is low value."

What a chilling observation from our new Knight of the Realm! 'Low value people'???? https://t.co/QYRpABUXTp — Steve Cornforth #justicematters (@SteveCornforth2) January 1, 2020

Campaigner for EU citizens Alexandra Bulat commented: "We have a bunch of low value politicians."

Femi Oluwole, campaigner for Remain, pointed out: "I admit: it's a fine line between showing the economic benefit EU27 citizens bring to the UK, to reassure financially vulnerable Brits that immigration isn't a threat ... And simply commodifying/objectifying human beings.

"'Low-value... People' is on the wrong side of that line."

The prospect of the former work and pensions minister receiving an honour has been so offensive to some that a Labour councillor who was previously honoured opted to hand his MBE back in protest.

Mike Smith-Clare, a Labour party councillor from Great Yarmouth said he could no longer be associated with "an honours system that rewards social cruelty above social conscience".

The public petition against the honour, hosted on Change.org, has grown in the tens of thousands since it was launched.