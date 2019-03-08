Video

SNP Westminster leader causes a storm as he attacks 'racist' Boris Johnson during PMQs

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford has labelled Jeremy Corbyn "pathetic" PA Wire/PA Images

SNP's Westminster leader Ian Blackford has launched an attack on Boris Johnson during Prime Minister's Questions, causing a storm in the House of Commons as he branded him a "racist" and "not fit for office".

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In a stinging attack on Johnson, Blackford referenced lines from a poem published in The Spectator in 2004 which has been recirculated online over the past week.

While Johnson did not make the comments, he approved them in his role as editor.

Blackford said: "Does the prime minister agree with the front runner set to succeed her that the 'Scottish people are verminous race that should be placed in ghettos and exterminated?'"

In a blunt response, May ignored the remarks at the despatch box to trot out the Tory party line.

She replied: "Can I just say that the Conservative and Unionist Party takes every part of the UK seriously... Long may Scotland remain part of it".

But Blackford wasn't finished as he rose to his feet again to continue his attack on the leadership hopeful.

"He said Scots should be banned from being prime minister... this is a man who is not fit for office.

"The ultimate measure of a person is not how they stand in a moment of comfort but in times of challenge and this is a time of challenge.

As he declared that "not only is the man racist..." the Tory benches jeered and called for him to "withdraw" as speaker John Bercow was forced to intervene.

Bercow told Blackford that he should not be accusing any MP of being a racist, telling him to "weigh his words". He said that he should have warned Johnson about the remarks.

But undeterred he continues, informing the speaker that he had warned the MP and explaining why he believes that the Conservative is a racist.

He said: "I have informed the member but he has called Muslim women letterboxes and African people with watermelon smiles. If that's not racist, I don't know what is."

As he turned to Theresa May, he asked: "Does the prime minister realise not only is the member racist, he is stoking division in communities and has a record of dishonesty?"

Theresa May, without a hint of irony, responded that PMQs was about asking the prime minister questions about the actions of the government.

She added: "I can say that I believe any Conservative PM would be better for Scotland than the SNP."

Blackford emerged unscathed from the exchange, with Tory benches seething that Bercow had not taken further action.