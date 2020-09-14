Video

Tory MPs told they have a ‘legal, moral and ethical’ duty to vote down Boris Johnson’s Brexit proposals

Ian Blackford in the House of Commons. Photograph; Parliament TV. Archant

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford has warned Tory MPs not to follow the prime minister by breaking the law, telling them they have a ‘legal, moral and ethical’ duty to vote it down.

He told the Commons: “This is a test for the House this evening, do not wait for the committee stage. Legally, morally, ethically, the right thing to do is to vote down this bill tonight and this House must be accountable.

“Do not follow the prime minister in acquiescing in breaking the law because if you vote for second reading tonight, that’s exactly what you’re all doing. So this is a test and I understand the challenge that Conservative members face – don’t support the prime minister by breaking the law this evening, it is as simple as that.”

He added: “We have the power individually and collectively to stop the prime minister in this act of madness this evening.

“This is a matter of principle. It is about this House saying not to breach our legal obligations and I implore the House to do exactly that.”

Blackford said the SNP would not support Labour’s amendment, which seeks to decline the bill a second reading. because of “some of the other conditions that are attached to it”.