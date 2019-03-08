Ian Holloway mocked for blaming the EU for VAR handball decision
PUBLISHED: 09:56 21 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:00 21 August 2019
Sky Sport/Twitter
Football manager Ian Holloway has been lampooned after he bizarrely blamed the EU for a VAR decision that saw a Manchester City goal disallowed.
On Sky Sports' 'The Debate' roundup programme, which reviewed the Man City vs Tottenham game, he said he hopes Brexit comes quickly because "you cannot have someone telling us how to do our own game".
The Premier League's controversial new handball rules meant that Gabriel Jesus' goal was disallowed, as the ball had brushed another player's hand.
Holloway said that he didn't think it was "our boys" making that decision. In fact, the new rules were decided by IFAB, which is mostly made up of Brits.
"To me, they should get get rid of that rule straight away," he said. "It doesn't make sense ... the most important thing of all, their job is to not re-referee the game.
"It needs to be clear and obvious. So I don't think that's our boys making up that rule change. I think that's people telling us what we should do with our game.
"They should stop doing that. I hope we get out ... Brexit, because that's what we voted for, and sort that out, because you cannot have someone telling us how to do our own game."
The moment was spotted and tweeted by the Guardian's football editor Sachin Nakrani, prompting amused football fans to mock Holloway's bizarre statements.
"We have nothing to fear from leaving UEFA," parodied Twitter user Kevin Ryan. "We will judge handballs on WTO rules."
"£350m will be invested in YOUR jumpers for goalpoasts," said Anthony Owen-Jones.
