In defence of the Eurotunnel...

Archived photograph of people waiting at London St Pancras train station because of train disruption. Photograph: Philip Toscano/PA. PA Archive/PA Images

Following our article on the Eurotunnel in which a regular passenger called for a 'quality rail experience' some readers have lept to the defence.

I enjoyed reading Victor Lewis-Smith's article about his experiences with Eurotunnel (TNE #156), but it made me think that there must be two such services. The tunnel I use is nothing like the one he describes.

I travel to France with Eurotunnel at least half a dozen times a year and I have always found the service to be excellent. The website is simple to use and gives you the chance to select the best time and fare for your departure. The staff have always been exceptionally friendly and helpful and apart from the peak times around the summer holidays, there are few delays or other inconveniences.

One of the main advantages over travelling by ferry is that you remain in your car throughout the journey; your dog - if you have one - is not stressed by being left alone or in a strange cage and it presents a great opportunity to read TNE in peace.

Finally, with regard to Eurotunnel's future if Brexit proceeds, their own website reveals the following: "We're in the very lucky position of having the protection of The Treaty of Canterbury which was signed by France and the UK when the Channel Tunnel was conceived - this sets out that both countries will facilitate as frictionless travel as possible through the Tunnel up until 2086."

Maybe Victor should try the Eurotunnel that I use?

Robert Weston, Sevenoaks

Thank you for your excellent and so very accurate article about your experiences with Eurotunnel. I think you have expressed the feelings and observations of most regular users of this awful service. We are being forced to tolerate this 'take it or leave it' service by a monopoly. Eurotunnel bosses really do need to listen to their passengers.

Deepak Bhinda

This sentence in Victor Lewis-Smith's article about Eurotunnel made me cringe: "the barriers can frequently obtain only a desultory semi-erection (okay, we've all known that feeling from time )."

No, 50% of the populace (and your readership) don't know that feeling at all. Why exactly do we need to talk about erections when discussing the Eurotunnel? Out of place and disappointing for TNE.

Lea Kloeppinger

