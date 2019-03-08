Change MPs criticised for suggesting they could back Boris Johnson in no confidence vote

Anna Soubry MP and Chris Leslie MP. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

The Independent for Change group have been criticised after an MP suggested it might not vote against the government in an no confidence vote.

Sky News' Lewis Goodall reported that as a result the numbers for a vote to remove Boris Johnson might be even trickier than expected.

He said that MP Chris Leslie had said the five politicians in his group might not vote to remove the prime minister in fear that it would put Jeremy Corbyn in power.

Leslie, formerly of Labour and a long-time critic of Corbyn, said instead parliament must legislate to stop a no-deal Brexit.

He told Goodall: "We'll have to make a judgement in the circumstances in September. But voting for no confidence without the absolute certainty of an alternative government of national unity risks parliament being dissolved after 14 days. Which would in turn allow Johnson to crash out without a deal on October 31st."

He added on Twitter: "I don't want a Johnson govt. I'd rather a truly national unity administration."

Goodall said in response: "The irony is if the four ex Labour MPs among had stayed in their old parties (and voted how they did in the last no confidence vote) the govt would have been more likely to fall than it is now. Not sure Change is really living up to the name..."

Reporter Jon Stone replied: "A cynic might think Change UK want as long as possible for something to turn up and get them off 0% in the polls before an election wipes them out."

Comedian David Schneider said: "Change UK. Literally making sure there's no Change, UK."

Left-wing commentator Owen Jones wrote: "It's almost as if these people hate Corbyn more than they hate Brexit."

Jonathan Lis said: "I don't mean this to sound unkind, but Change MPs might perhaps reflect if it is better for them to leave the Commons with some dignity and honour while defeating Johnson and no-deal, rather than enabling an economic catastrophe in order to keep their jobs for a few more months."

But Janet Wood replied: "Corbyn really shouldn't have left Anna Soubry off the list of party leaders he wrote to. She is really annoyed."

Group leader Anna Soubry defended herself against the attacks from Labour MPs.

She said: "This needs saying. Labour MPs who privately say Corbyn is a disgrace and won't campaign for him to be PM at the next general election should be ashamed at their disingenuous support for him today & their attacks on people like Jo Swinson and I for simply being honest."