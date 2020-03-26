Latest The New European

Pack leader: The lowdown on the Liberal Democrats’ low-key boss

PUBLISHED: 09:00 28 March 2020

Mark Pack is co-leader of the Liberal Democrats following Jo Swinson's departure from parliament. Picture: markpack.org.uk

Mark Pack is co-leader of the Liberal Democrats following Jo Swinson's departure from parliament. Picture: markpack.org.uk

Archant

Matt Withers meets Mark Pack - the man technically in charge of the Liberal Democrats - to get a sense on where his party is headed.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Here’s one for an episode of Pointless in 10 years’ time: name any leader of the Liberal Democrats, permanent or acting.

No-one, I suggest to him politely, is likely to name Mark Pack. But the Lib Dems’ constitution says that, upon a leader losing their Commons seat, the job of acting co-leader is shared between the deputy and party president – meaning that Pack assumed the co-leadership with Ed Davey when taking over the latter role at the start of January, Jo Swinson having been ejected from parliament.

“Absolutely, yeah,” he says of being a star answer. “I think me and Sal Brinton [his predecessor as president who briefly held the co-leadership] will be the two obscure answers.”

Pack won the presidency by beating MP Christine Jardine in a poll of members. Swinson losing her seat was “a shock”, he says.

We meet in a Westminster pub. This was before the enormity of the coronavirus had hit, and a day after the party should have just finished their now-cancelled spring conference (in a very Lib Dem way, such a decision required a two-and-a-half hour conference call).

The pandemic has thrown the party’s leadership election plans up in the air. A race should be under way now, concluding in early summer. But if nothing else, it has given it longer to review its poor general election result last year. A formal independent review is under way.

Pack, as president, is careful not to give too many personal views in the interim but he clearly does not want the result to be attributed, as many have, to the controversial policy of unilaterally revoking Article 50.

“I think quite rightly we’ve taken the decision, pre-coronavirus, that we need to do things like review the election and the lessons from last year properly before we get stuck into a leadership election campaign,” he says.

“There were certain decisions that were made and certain things that happened that were very specific to that election.

“So there are some broader questions. If you look at the trajectory of the party’s opinion poll ratings last year, there wasn’t a sudden downturn at the point which the party adopted the policy of revoking Article 50.

“Even though that was at the party conference, it got widespread media coverage – and, if anything, you could argue there’s a bit of an uptick in the party’s poll ratings around that conference.

“So whilst it’s undoubtedly the case that there was a lot of negative feedback on the doorstep, given it wasn’t the one dramatic turning point in the party’s opinion poll ratings in the past year, it’s very unlikely, really, that you could fully explain what happened to the party simply on ‘well, let’s blame that’.

“And therefore what we need to understand is what else happened, because what else happened may well be things that are very applicable to future elections.”

Another factor may well be a “very strong traditional two-party squeeze” on the Lib Dems, he says. “We can’t simply say, ‘OK, it was all to do with one policy decision we made in the past, let’s not do that again’.

“If there’s a two-party squeeze problem we need to come up with better ways of overcoming that in future contests.”

So where now for the Liberal Democrats? Where now for a party that has defined itself, at least in the public eye, in its opposition to Brexit – a Brexit the public appear to believe has been ‘got done’?

“Politically how Brexit will play out is a very big unknown, still,” says Pack.

“And it may be therefore an issue that, yes, is a long-run issue that the Lib Dems will return to at some point in the future as a major plank of our platform, or it might be that it’s an issue that becomes politically salient much more quickly.

“But one thing, actually, that coronavirus illustrates, is questions about how best to cooperate internationally and how best to provide high-quality public services and which, in a way, are part of what underpinned the Brexit debate – those are still very relevant issues.” But an immediate ‘Rejoin’ position, one suspects, is not on the agenda.

You may also want to watch:

Currently standing to replace Pack are Davey, who lost out to Swinson last time, and Layla Moran. Daisy Cooper, a new MP but widely known in the party, may throw her hat in the ring.

With the greatest of respect to their entire parliamentary party (there are now 11 MPs), I suggest, there is no Macron among them.

“Obviously I think that there are several Macrons that the party members will have to choose from,” says Pack.

“Our number of votes went up by half. So there is some good news in there, and some really good individual constituency results.

“That said, our overall level of support is still at half of where it used to be. And obviously the number of MPs massively smaller. So although first-past-the-post played us a tough hand, it would be foolish for us to simply blame the outside world, in that sense.

“You know, there’s clearly a lot that we didn’t get right and we need to figure out what went wrong, why it went wrong and how to get more of it right in the future.”

One relative triumph is the size of the party’s membership which, with its unambiguous stance on Brexit, has all but trebled since its low point in 2014. But more than one Lib Dem has said to me that the large new influx joined on a single issue and most have not got involved. Pack differs.

“I think I would politely disagree with my colleagues there,” he says.

“The two things that have struck me about the influx of members into the party... the first is that, attitudinally, the people who have joined are very similar to those of longer-standing members. The views on things like public service, the economy, where people place themselves on the left-right spectrum etc – the huge influx of people are very much in tune with longer-standing members like myself. And that’s very different from the Labour Party’s experience.” It’s also very different from the Iraq War, he says, “where we did pick up a whole load of anti-Labour, anti-Iraq War, but not very liberal” members.

“The other is – and this is particularly from my experience of going round a lot of local party events and regional events and so on in the last year, especially in the run-up to the presidential election – is just how many of them have got involved in the party.” If three out of 10 members get involved, that’s probably little different to 20 years ago, he says.

He has a book out, Bad News: What The Headlines Don’t Tell Us, in which Pack, not a journalist, attempts to walk the layman through understanding the way news is written. It’s very readable, admirably unpreachy and a rarity, a book by somebody in (relatively) frontline British politics.

Pack agrees (on the last point). “If we were in US politics, there would currently be a whole batch of Liberal Democrat MPs who would just have had books out setting out their stall,” he says.

“And I think that’s a real shame. There is a real virtue in writing in terms of actually helping coalesce your own thoughts, even if no-one else reads the book.

“One of the things that really strikes me very often when reading news  stories is there’s a whole load of semi-code in a story which once you know how to decode can make it much easier to figure out what the truth is, and whether you know whether to trust the story or not.

“To give you an example: quote marks. So normally a quote mark around some words in a news story is a sign of quality. It means that you’re directly quoting the words that somebody has said. And that feels like, a) you’re directly quoting them and b) it means you’ve actually spoken to them. So quote marks are a good sign.

“Except in headlines. Because in headlines they mean the exact opposite. In headlines they mean that the news outlet has decided it’s not quite willing to stand by the words in the headline. So the quote marks are basically there as shorthand for ‘somebody has said, but we’re not quite sure if we’re going to say if that’s quite true or not’. And so they mean diametrically opposite things.”

A communications consultant by profession with a PhD in 19th century elections (“which, given the way election law still operates in this country turned out to be a surprisingly vocational PhD”), the 49-year-old Londoner is well-known in the party as both a blogger and for running the party’s digital and data operations in two elections.

But unusually, apart from two long-shots at York Council many years ago, he’s never sought to stand for office outside the party.

“Being elected to public office has never particularly appealed to me,” he admits.

“And part of that was my experience once, while campaigning with Shirley Williams many, many years ago – it was actually when I was in York and she was travelling between different target seats and so she had about half an hour between changing trains.

“And so she agreed to a little bit of walking up to members of the public, which she was really good about. And I remember being struck by her enthusiasm for bounding up to complete strangers and talking to them about their medical ailments. And I think the very best of public office holders have a little bit of that about them. And that’s just not me. I’m more interested in the backroom side of things.”

Remember the name. For Pointless, at least.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Pack leader: The lowdown on the Liberal Democrats’ low-key boss

Mark Pack is co-leader of the Liberal Democrats following Jo Swinson's departure from parliament. Picture: markpack.org.uk

Why Boris Johnson must now channel his inner Churchill

Leighton Andrews believes Boris Johson must channel his inner Winston Churchill during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Getty Images

How the logic of shopping local made a crisis comeback

Supermarket shelves stripped bare amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Archant

Health secretary Matt Hancock tests positive for coronavirus

Health Secretary Matt Hancock watches Prime Minister Boris Johnson speak during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire.

Coronavirus and the challenges of home-schooling

A closure notice outside a school in Hackney, London, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Getty Images

LAYLA MORAN: Government’s u-turn over EU ventilator scheme should be welcomed

Health Secretary Matt Hancock (right) and Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty arrive at the Cabinet Office, Whitehall, London, for a meeting of the Government's emergency committee Cobra to discuss coronavirus. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

BONNIE GREER: How are the English coping with coronavirus crisis?

A man on the Jubilee line of the London Underground tube network wearing a protective facemask amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: PA

Coronavirus: Italy’s united front against a common foe

Nabil Zouhir, who is locked down in Florence due to coronavirus, says small moments are holding neighbourhoods together across Italy. Pictured is a view of Tivoli, near Rome. Picture: PA

Paris: A city silenced by COVID-19

A man rides his bicycle past the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France, with the city in lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Getty Images

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: Johnson must be less Trump and more Cuomo amid coronavirus crisis

Prime minister Boris Johnson alongside chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance (right) and chancellor Rishi Sunak during a daily news conference amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Getty Images

JAMES BALL: There is no turning back for Britain after the coronavirus

A train approaches Victoria Station in London during the week the government suspended rail franchise agreements to avoid rail companies collapsing due to the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Getty Images

Government criticised for not participating in EU scheme to boost number of ventilators

Prime minister Boris Johnson takes questions about the continuing coronavirus pandemic from journalists over a videolink. Photograph: 10 Downing Street / Crown copyright / Andrew Parsons / PA Wire.

JOHN KAMPFNER: The world that awaits beyond the coronavirus

John Kampfner has been pondering ther world that awaits us post-coronavirus. Pictured is the view of London from Parliament Hill. Picture: Nigel Sutton

MICHAEL WHITE: We’re gonna need a bigger bloke

Prime minister Boris Johnson gives a daily COVID-19 press briefing at Downing Street. PIcture: Getty Images

Downing Street denies ordering 10,000 ventilators off Dyson

Billionaire inventor Sir James Dyson. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

ANDREW ADONIS: Why we must prepare now for life after lockdown

Andrew Adonis says university students should be allowed to repeat their final year without paying fees after the coronavirus lockdown has been lifted. Picture: PA

Chancellor says it will take time for government to provide right support for self-employed

Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaking in the House of Commons in Westminster. Photograph: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

20 things Boris Johnson needs to do at his next coronavirus update

Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he speaks during a coronavirus news conference inside 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Leon Neal/PA Wire.

Coronavirus: Why the UK needs a basic income for all workers

A demonstrator protests about the level of financial support for freelance and self employed workers during the coronavirus outbreak. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Coronavirus: Could the world have prepared better for a pandemic?

A deserted High Street in Leicester, the day after Boris Johnson put the UK in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA Wire.

Coronavirus: Britain should look to France to see real leadership

French president Emmanuel Macron leaves 10 Downing Street after a meeting with prime minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA.

‘More people will die’ from coronavirus if Londoners don’t stay at home, says Sadiq Khan

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan on the Andrew Marr show on Sunday March 22. Picture: Cash Boyle

The life and death of Johan Cruyff

Dutch midfielder Johann Cruyff dribbles past Argentinian goalkeeper Daniel Carnevali on his way to scoring a goal. Photo: STF/AFP via Getty Images)

How the coronavirus pandemic has changed our perspective forever

A person wearing a face mask in front of an underground sign in London. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire.

Blithe Spirit: Stage Review

Jennifer Saunders as Madame Arcati in Blithe Spirit. Credit: Nobby Clark.

The seaside saga as sun sets on an era

Photograph of tourists at the West Pier at Brighton on the eve of the August Bank Holiday. Dated 20th Century. (Photo by: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Tracking the ‘original source’ of coronavirus should be top priority for scientists worldwide

A police officer stands guard outside of Huanan Seafood Wholesale market where the coronavirus was detected in Wuhan. Photograph: HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images.

Coronavirus: three ways the crisis may permanently change our lives

People wearing face masks in King's Cross tube station in London. Photograph: Ian Hinchliffe/PA Wire.

WILL SELF: The thin line between us and fate

Empty shelves where toilet roll was on sale in an ASDA store on March 6, 2020. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

The surnames which seem to indicate nationality

Krisztian Nemeth of Sporting Kansas City reacts after missing a chance to score during the match between Sporting Kansas City and Toluca as part of the CONCACAF Champions League 2019 at Children's Mercy Park on February 21, 2019 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)

A city in music: Reykjavík - mmusical notes from a small island

Bjork performs on stage with The Sugarcubes in Paris, France, 1990. (Photo by Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images)

New film tells the story of Marie Curie and the elements she discovered

Rosamund Pike as Marie Curie in Radioactive. Photograph: Studio Canal.

The man who wanted to drain the Med

Gibraltar Strait, Cadiz View of the coast with Africa in the horizon (Photo by JMN/Cover/Getty Images)

The story behind the greatest addiction memoir ever written

Jerry Stahl, author of Perfect Midnight. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images)

Is the world moving back to the sensible centre?

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop at Driving Park Community Center in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Labour’s pro-EU choice for deputy leader

Labour MP Rosena Allin-Khan is looking like the pro-EU choice for deputy leader. (Photo by Darren Staples/Getty Images)

How Twitter helped the Labour Party tear itself apart

Shabana Mahmood has been widely criticised by followers of Labour's outgoing leader. Photo: Chrystal Ding

‘Working from home’: Will Britain’s broadband be up to the job?

Household wifi systems will need to prove they are up to the job of keeping everyone online during coronavirus isolation. PHOTO: Getty Images

What Boris Johnson’s ‘emergency powers’ must and musn’t be used for

Coronavirus: How nature could help us spring back from it all

Embracing views like this one will help us power through coronavirus at a time when everything else is forbidden. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Brexiteer pub chain boss tells staff to work in Tesco as he can’t pay them for a month

Brexiteer Tim Martin tells workers they won't be paid for a period during the coronavirus outbreak. Photograph: Vimeo.

Brexiteer calls for pubs and restaurants to re-open as ‘majority don’t care about coronavirus’

Paul Bullen appears on BBC Look East. Photograph: YouTube.

Pro-Brexit MP says coronavirus shows Tories may have got it wrong over immigration

Home secretary Priti Patel responds to a question on immigration during the coronavirus outbreak. Photograph; Parliament TV.

PM blames ‘email error’ for not joining EU ventilator scheme - but Matt Hancock says he got invite

Prime minister Boris Johnson speaking at a news conference inside 10 Downing Street. Picture: PA

Coronavirus: Britain should look to France to see real leadership

French president Emmanuel Macron leaves 10 Downing Street after a meeting with prime minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.