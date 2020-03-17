Poll finds UK citizens least supportive of closing borders to stop coronavirus

A man and woman wearing protective face masks on a bus in London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA PA Wire/PA Images

A majority of people across 12 different countries believe that the borders should be closed in their country to stop the coronavirus, but British people are the least supportive.

A survey of 12,000 people across 12 major countries over the last week found that Asia was the most supportive of border closures, led by people in India (79%) and Vietnam (78%).

More than three in four people in the world’s other COVID-19 hot spot, Italy (76%), also agree that borders should be closed, followed by those in China (73%), and Russia (70%).

The poll, conducted by Ipsos MORI, found that people in the UK were the least supportive of closing the borders, but still supported the measure by a slim majority of 51%.

A significant driver in the growth for concern is the fear someone we know will be infected by the virus.

The majority of people in Vietnam (67%), the United Kingdom (57%), India, Australia and Japan (51%) think someone close to them will get the coronavirus.

The countries with the biggest jump in this measure compared to a poll three weeks ago are all countries with developed health care systems – the UK (+31 points), Australia (+29), and Canada (+28).