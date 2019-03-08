'Significant' difference in attitude towards gay people amongst Leave and Remain voters

Picture: LGBT+ For A People's Vote

A new poll suggests there are "significant" differences in attitude towards gay people on either side of the Brexit debate and the political party divides.

The survey conducted by Ipsos MORI found that that only half of Brexit Party, Conservative and Leave voters strongly agree with the statement that "homosexuals should be treated just like other people".

The poll, conducted as part of a social and moral attitudes survey of British people, found that Remain, Labour and Liberal Democrat voters were much more likely to strongly agree.

Just 51% of Leave voters said they "strongly agree" with the statement, compared to 76% of Remain voters.

Across party loyalties, 51% of Conservatives compared with 69% of Labour voters and 76% of Lib Dem strongly agreed with the statement.

And only 46% of Brexit Party voters felt the same way.

Ipsos MORI's detailed polling data does not report how many in each group "agree" with the statement, how stated they "disagree", or if the results were weighted for age.

The survey, presented through analysis by the Policy Institute at King's College, London, looked at attitudes to a wide range of moral issues including illegal drug use, homosexuality, and sex in popular culture, and broadly noted that "the British public's views on moral issues have become increasingly liberal over the last 30 years".

