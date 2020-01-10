Latest The New European

Iran Crisis: How the proxy revenge response will unfold

PUBLISHED: 06:30 14 January 2020

Iran's Ambassador to Lebanon Mohammed Jalal Feiruznia, left, receives condolences from Ibrahim Amin al-Sayyed, head of Hezbollah political bureau, right, as they sit next of a portrait of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, at the Iranian embassy, in Beirut. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Iran's Ambassador to Lebanon Mohammed Jalal Feiruznia, left, receives condolences from Ibrahim Amin al-Sayyed, head of Hezbollah political bureau, right, as they sit next of a portrait of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, at the Iranian embassy, in Beirut. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

How will Iran's Middle East network react to the killing of their creator, asks Vladimir Rauta?

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

A gamble, a shot in the dark, a risky move. Since the assassination in Baghdad of Qasem Soleimani, speculation has mounted that the ensuing crisis could lead to a regional or international war. Iran's initial reaction - missile attacks on two bases housing US troops - is now known. What follows is unclear.

The Tehran regime has to meet the demands of two audiences, domestic and international. First, Iran finds itself internationally isolated while fully committed to its Middle East expansionism through its network of proxies. Second, it is facing the worst domestic dissent in decades and spared no expense on quashing protests in late 2019.

No matter what course of action it chooses to take, Iran will make careful and strategic decisions. Much like it deliberately sought strategic gains in 2019 from shooting down a US drone, seizing tankers and attacking Saudi oil infrastructure through the Yemeni Houthi rebels - whose proxy links to Tehran have been documented by the UN - Iran's response will be equally calculated.

It has already swiftly declared its independence from the nuclear deal, cautious not to shift the current narrative characterising the American strike as a strategic blunder. Soleimani's replacement, General Esmail Ghaani, also promised a certain, yet patient response to the killing. Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the programme of the Quds Force, affiliated to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps "will be unchanged from the time of his predecessor".

A key set of questions now concerns Iran's deployment of its proxy power to retaliate against Soleimani's killing. It could co-ordinate a multi-pronged series of responses from proxies scattered across the Middle East. Or it could combine more direct and indirect military action, while also engaging in cyber retaliation.

For decades, Iran banked on the strategy of wars by proxy through a network it labelled the 'axis of resistance'. Aimed at curtailing US presence in the Middle East and its regional rivals, chiefly Israel and Saudi Arabia, Iran has been waging a campaign of low-level, surreptitious proxy wars in the Middle East from Iraq to Syria to Yemen and Afghanistan.

You may also want to watch:

A proxy war is usually a low-level conflict in which states support violent non-state actors militarily, financially and otherwise, with the aim of using these groups as conduits for military action. Simply put, proxy wars are indirect wars which afford deniability, ensure cost-effectiveness and protect against international blowback and condemnation.

Iran's model emerged from its relationship with Hezbollah, but the Lebanese Shia group has outgrown its proxy status and reached near peer status with the Quds Force. Hezbollah has now become a middle-man helping Iran to train proxy militias, as it did in Syria.

According to analysis by the Soufan Center, Iran's network now includes the Badr Corps, the Popular Mobilisation Forces, Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq in Iraq, the Palestine Islamic Jihad and Hamas in Palestine, and the Houthis in Yemen. It also includes the Fatemiyoun Brigade in Afghanistan.

Long-standing Iranian coordination embedded and socialised these militias into a Shia proxy network, but at no point did it chip away at their ability to operate independently. Independent retaliation for Soleimani's killing from these proxy militias is now therefore also likely. Proxy loyalty does not mean total subservience.

As such, following the US strikes, the availability of proxy militias exposes the possibility of asymmetric Iranian retaliation across the Middle East. How intense their vengeance might be remains the factor to watch, as Iranian calls for crushing revenge currently spark fears of escalation and all-out war.

But questions have also emerged about whether Iran's proxy network will survive Soleimani's assassination, or collapse under a new leadership. There is no doubt Soleimani was central to Iran's proxy war strategy. It was not just that the Quds Force coordinated, trained, set up and sponsored militias under his leadership. Soleimani was the policy - he was the embodiment of Iranian military expansionism at its most ruthless. No wonder Foreign Policy magazine included him in a list of 2019's Global Thinkers for security and defence, and US General Stanley McChrystal called Soleimani "Iran's deadly puppet master".

As a consequence he was lionised by the militias he socialised as proxies into the Iranian network. This is why proxy wars should be seen not merely as trade-offs, but a thought-out strategic bargain in which the parties negotiate and renegotiate the costs, benefits, and consequences of war. His assassination is no doubt a huge blow to the proxy network because it removes the connecting strategic thread that allowed Iran to link Beirut to Sana'a and Damscus to Baghdad and Tehran. In doing so, it simultaneously reveals both the weakness behind the decade-long investment into proxies and also its resilience. As the writer and anthropologist Narges Bajoghli has argued, the relationship between the Revolutionary Guards and Iraqi and Lebanese Shiite armed groups is a long and deep one, leaving the "proxy" institutional infrastructure intact.

The future of Iran's proxy network will depend not just on the Iranian commitment, but also on the independence of action of these proxies. Some may be drawn even closer to Tehran, others could splinter and defect, while new groups could emerge and embrace the narrative and legacy of Soleimani.

Vladimir Rauta is a lecturer in politics and international relations at the University of Reading; this article also appears at theconversation.com

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

Iran Crisis: How the proxy revenge response will unfold

Iran's Ambassador to Lebanon Mohammed Jalal Feiruznia, left, receives condolences from Ibrahim Amin al-Sayyed, head of Hezbollah political bureau, right, as they sit next of a portrait of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, at the Iranian embassy, in Beirut. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

How one man used art to wage a war on Hitler

(Eingeschränkte Rechte für bestimmte redaktionelle Kunden in Deutschland. Limited rights for specific editorial clients in Germany.) *19.06.1891-26.04.1968+Künstler, D/DDRerklärt die Fotomontage 'Hitler' beieiner Ausstellung in Stockholm- 1967 (Photo by ADN-Bildarchiv/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

Jess Phillips receives SNP backlash after comments about Scottish nationalism

Jess Phillips has received sharp comments from the SNP after calling for Labour to be a firmly unionist party. Picture: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Priti Patel: Meghan Markle is not a victim of media racism

Home secretary Priti Patel has said she doesn't think there has been racism 'at all' in the tabloid media treatment of Meghan Markle. Picture: Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images

Zac Goldsmith and Nicky Morgan take seats in Lords after receiving peerages

Zac Goldsmith and Nicky Morgan take their seats in the House of Lords. Photograph: BBC Parliament.

Remainer says pro-European event would 'outnumber' those at Nigel Farage's Brexit celebration

Remain supporters demonstrate in Parliament Square. (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA).

Former minister says he is '100% certain' Scotland will go independent

Campaigners fighting against Brexit in Scotland. Photograph: PA / Jane Barlow.

Labour must back a deputy leader who supports internationalism over nationalism

A series of flags representing different countries alongside the European flag. Photograph: Trecosa (pixabay.com)

Time to 'bury the hatchet' between Labour and Lib Dems, says Layla Moran

Layla Moran MP making a speech at a Lib Dem conference in 2017. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Archive/PA Images

Tory MPs say Big Ben chiming on Brexit day would provide 'closure' - but it will cost £120,000

Deputy Chairman of the European Research Group (ERG) Mark Francois MP leaves the cabinet office in London. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

No-deal Brexit could set economy back by 10%, warns Tory grandee

Sir Peter Bottomley in the House of Commons, London, after becoming Father of the House. Picture: House of Commons/PA Wire/PA Images

Remain had a voting majority in the election - so why did it end up with a parliamentary minority?

Jeremy Corbyn, Caroline Lucas, Jo Swinson, Nicola Sturgeon, Liz Saville-Roberts, and Boris Johnson. Photograph: TNE/PA.

MITCH BENN: Labour has one last chance to wake up from Corbyntology

Members Of The Public March To Demand A People's Vote On Brexit. (Photo by Ollie Millington/Getty Images)

Gulfs apart: How the Iranian crisis has split the West

TOPSHOT - Mourners carry the coffin of slain Iraqi paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis towards the Imam Ali Shrine in the shrine city of Najaf in central Iraq during a funeral procession on January 4, 2020. - Thousands of Iraqis chanted

Go forth and diversify - how a rural Ireland dialect still lasts after centuries

Ireland, County Mayo, Murrisk. The holy pilgrimage mountain of Croagh Patrick with a statue of Saint Patrick in the foreground. Photo: Eye Ubiquitous/Universal Images Group

Queen Jean Seberg - the talented, tortured Iowan who became a Parisian star

Jean Seberg walking in knee high water in a scene from the film 'Lilith', 1964. (Photo by Columbia Pictures/Getty Images)

MANDRAKE: Boris Johnson creates new film factory to help with Brexit propaganda efforts

Prime minister Boris Johnson arriving at Conservative party HQ in Westminste. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

The GIFs that keep on giving: Is the era or the gif coming to an end?

Leonardo Dicaprio

Remainers should march again - but not until after January 31st

Remainers march against Brexit in London. (Photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)

French minister warns Brexit talks could take 'three times longer' than Boris Johnson plans

Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the unveiling of the Conservative Party battlebus in Middleton, Greater Manchester. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Remain's focus should now turn to an even bigger issue - climate change

Climate change protesters block the traffic outside the Australian Embassy in London. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire.

Labour leadership contender calls for referendum on royal family

Prince of Wales, Duke of York (obscured), the Duchess of Cornwall, Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, on the balcony at Buckingham Palace. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA Wire.

Trump ambassador insists US is not after the NHS - despite saying differently last year

Woody Johnson appears on LBC Radio with Nick Ferrari. Photograph: LBC.

Why theatre is more important than ever in Brexit Britain

David Suchet in The Price. Photo: Nobby Clark

Nandy, Long-Bailey, Phillips and Starmer all pass first hurdle of Labour leadership contest

Clive Lewis, Rebecca Long-Bailey, Emily Thornberry, Lisa Nandy, Jess Phillips and Keir Starmer. Photograph: PA/Archant.

Brexit Party official says there is no reason why rejoining the EU can't happen

A European Union flag flies outside the Palace of Westminster in London. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

'Adding fools to the flames' - How Remainers can fight for Britain

Midwinter Break(ages), a cartoon by Martin Rowson,

A return to Europe is possible... and need not be far away

There is indeed a way for the UK to rejoin Europe, and one that brings rejoining far closer than most people dare to believe. Photographer: Pablo Garrigos/Bloomberg

Mark Francois reportedly willing to go up Big Ben with hammer and 'bong' it himself

Tory Brexiteer Mark Francois MP speaks in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

'Choosing to limit our future' - Academics react as MPs vote against Erasmus study abroad scheme

The future of the Erasmus scheme is not certain, but the latest vote suggests MPs are against negotiating full membership with the scheme. Picture: PA / Andrew Parsons

WILL SELF: A small island alone in a big sea, the synecdoche of Brexit Britain

Stornoway from Cuddy Point. Photograph: LornaMCampbell/Wikimedia.

The fast life of De Filippis, the first woman to race in Formula One

Italian racing driver Maria Teresa de Filippis, the first female to compete in Formula One, in her Maserati at the 11th Annual International Trophy Race at Silverstone, 3rd May 1959. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Modern Greek's Island story - how the Greek language grew

Kastellorizo port, Kastellorizo island, Greece. Photo: DeAgostini/Getty Images

Uri Geller calls for Dominic Cummings to hire him to secure post-Brexit trade deals

Spoon-bending psychic Uri Geller has put his name forward for a role in Boris Johnson's administration. Photograph: John Stillwell/PA Wire.

'Len, if you're watching': Barry Gardiner pleas for union backing on live TV

Barry Gardiner used a spot on BBC's Victoria Derbyshire to make a direct appeal to Unite boss Len McCluskey. Picture: BBC

Music in Edinburgh - the city of pipers that calls the tunes

19th August 1946: Army pipers playing the bagpipes at Scotland's School of Classic Bagpipe Playing at the Crown Wing of the Crown Square, Edinburgh Castle. The earliest surviving Highland pipes were made in 1409 and differ very little from the modern design. Although the 15th-century instrument has no bass drone it does have a double-reed chanter with eight finger holes, and two drone pipes which supply the continuous sound associated with traditional Scottish music. (Photo by Chris Ware/Keystone Features/Getty Images)

Peter Cook's cock-ups and cameos - a cinema career full of contrast

British actor Dudley Moore pointing something to British actor Peter Cook wearing dressing gown and hairnet in the film The Hound of the Baskervilles. 1978. (Photo by Mondadori via Getty Images)

De Hooch - the Dutch artist and original victim of the Vermeer cult

Photo: Provided

The Camus canard: Soviet assassination theories should not overshadow writer's legacy

French writer Albert Camus smoking cigarette on balcony outside his publishing firm office. (Photo by Loomis Dean/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images)

Jacob Rees-Mogg accused of reducing parliamentary scrutiny with 'generous' recess

Jacob Rees-Mogg during the emergency debate in the House of Commons. Photograph: Anna Turley/Twitter.

Most Read

Government confirms ‘festival of Brexit’ despite fears it will alienate Remainers

Festival of Brexit Britain. Image: TNE/Martin Rowson.

Jess Phillips receives SNP backlash after comments about Scottish nationalism

Jess Phillips has received sharp comments from the SNP after calling for Labour to be a firmly unionist party. Picture: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Bell ringers’ council ‘does not endorse’ Brexit celebratory bellringing

A team of bell ringers prepare to ring the great Bow Bells at St Mary le Bow Church in Cheapside. The Central Council of Church Bell Ringers has not endorsed bellringing to celebrate Brexit. Picture: Rebecca Reid/PA Archive/PA Images

Nigel Farage will get six-figure payout when UK leaves EU - but his MEPs will get nothing

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage poses with newly elected Brexit Party MEPs, including Annunziata Rees-Mogg, Dr David Bull (L) and Ann Widdecombe (R) at a Brexit Party event. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

Brexit already costing more than UK’s net contributions to EU over 47 years

Boris Johnson during a Vote Leave campaign event at the Europa Worldwide freight company in Dartford, Kent. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Campaigners fighting against Brexit ahead of the Halloween deadline. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA Wire.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.