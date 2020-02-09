Latest The New European

Counting starts in Irish election as exit poll shows dead heat between three parties

PUBLISHED: 09:43 09 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:04 09 February 2020

DUBLIN, IRELAND - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin, Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar and Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald participate during the final TV leaders' debate at the RTE studios on February 4, 2020 in Donnybrook, Dublin, Ireland. The Irish general election will take place on February 8. (Photo by Niall Carson - Pool/Getty Images)

DUBLIN, IRELAND - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin, Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar and Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald participate during the final TV leaders' debate at the RTE studios on February 4, 2020 in Donnybrook, Dublin, Ireland. The Irish general election will take place on February 8. (Photo by Niall Carson - Pool/Getty Images)

2020 Getty Images

Counting has started following Ireland's general election after an exit poll indicated a statistical dead heat between Fine Gael, Sinn Fein and Fianna Fail.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

The indications suggest that three parties are within a percentage point of each other - with Fine Gael on 22.4%, Sinn Fein on 22.3% and Fianna Fail on 22.2%.

If borne out, these results would represent a dramatic breakthrough for Sinn Fein south of the Irish border - challenging the 90-year duopoly of the Republic's two main parties.

The odds would still be stacked against Mary Lou McDonald leading the next government as taoiseach since Sinn Fein only fielded 42 candidates in the race for the Dail parliament's 160 seats.

None of the three parties are expected to reach the 80-seat threshold to enable it to govern on its own, and a coalition administration of some complexion is almost inevitable.

Brexit did not feature prominently in the election campaign which was instead dominated by domestic issues like spiralling rental prices, record-breaking homeless numbers, controversy over the state pension age and a struggling health service.

There appears to be a mood for change, and the exit poll also suggested that Sinn Fein attracted support from younger voters who want to end Fine Gael's nine years in power - but are unwilling to trust Fianna Fail again after the financial crash that tarnished its last term of office.

Meanwhile, the Green Party has been forecast to take 7.9%, Labour 4.6%, the Social Democrats 3.4% and Solidarity/People Before Profit 2.8%.

Negotiations to form a coalition government are likely to be complex with both Fine Gael and Fianna Fail previously stating they would not enter an agreement with Sinn Fein.

Following the last Irish election in 2016, negotiations to form the Fine Gael-Fianna Fail coalition took 70 days.

The exit poll, carried out by the Irish Times' pollsters Ipsos MRBI, was commissioned jointly by The Irish Times, RTE, TG4 and UCD.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Brexit Day was a bad start to our search for a new place in the world

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (top, centre, L) chairs a cabinet meeting at the National Glass Centre at the University of Sunderland on January 31, 2020 in Sunderland, United Kingdom. (Photo by Paul Ellis - WPA Pool/Getty Images).

Elia Kazan: A balancing act of the artist's work and his actions

1950: Turkish-born film director Elia Kazan (1909 - 2003) directs a scene on the set of his film 'Panic in the Streets' on location in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

How a little-known reporter exposed one of Stalin's biggest scandals

James Norton in Mr Jones

STAGE REVIEW: The Welkin

The Welkin is a new play by Lucy Kirkwood . Photograph: Supplied.

The EU has never been more popular among its remaining 27 countries

European Parliament President David Sassoli, center, stands with other MEPs ahead of Brexit day. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Journalists have left it too late to start protesting against the Downing Street machine

Downing Street special advisor Dominic Cummings (left) and director of communications Lee Cain (right) attend Boris Johnson's press conference during a NATO summit. Photograph: Adrian Dennis/PA.

The place where there was more paranoia than pride on Brexit day

Passengers arrive at Heathrow Airport's Terminal 5 in west London, on September 13, 2019. - British Airways has cancelled all its scheduled UK flights for September 27, when company pilots will again strike in a long-running row over pay. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP) (Photo credit should read TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Don't blame boomers for the Brexit catastrophe

Anti-Brexit demonstrators wave European and Union flags outside the Houses of Parliament in London. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA.

We must keep resisting to stop Britain becoming Donald Trump's America

(left to right) Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Donald Trump during the annual Nato heads of government summit. Photograph: Steve Parsons/PA.

My visit to Parliament Square on Brexit day shows there's work still to be done

Pro-Brexit supporters in Parliament Square as the UK leaves the European Union. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

The race to the bottom of the ocean

(Original Caption) Island of Guam: After Record Dive. The U.S. Navy's bathyscaphe Trieste rides on the surface of the Pacific Ocean near here, Nov. 17th, after descending to a record depth of 18,600 feet in the Marianas Trench. waiting on the craft's conning tower before being picked up by attending vessels are Dr. Andreas B. Rechnitzer, senior scientist in charge of the Navy's diving sphere, and Jacques Piccard, co-designer and builder of the Trieste.

The tiny outpost home to Europe's most unusual monarchy

Principality of Seborga. Ligury.Italy. (Photo by: Caterina Bruzzone/REDA&CO/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The 'Trump Thing' could jeopardise the UK's special relationship with the US

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 09: U.S. President Donald Trump walks toward Marine One before departing the White House on January 9, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump is traveling to Toledo, Ohio to attend a Keep America Great rally. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Is Poland's golden era of democracy being threatened by populism?

Polish Law and Justice (PiS) leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski (C) attends the first session of the new Polish Parliament on November 12, 2019 in Warsaw. (Photo by Wojtek RADWANSKI / AFP) (Photo by WOJTEK RADWANSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Police believe continuity IRA planned Brexit day bomb attack

A view of the Stena Line Belfast to Cairnryn terminal at Belfast Harbour. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire.

The signs that show we must keep fighting

Pro-Brexit Leave supporters gather in Westminster on Brexit Day. (Photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)

MANDRAKE: Dominic Cummings banned from using 'B-Day' to mark Brexit

Sarah Sands, Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings all feature in this week's Mandrake. Photograph: TNE.

Mary Lou McDonald could take Sinn Féin into the political mainstream

DUBLIN, IRELAND - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin, Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar and Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald participate during the final TV leaders' debate at the RTE studios on February 4, 2020 in Donnybrook, Dublin, Ireland. The Irish general election will take place on February 8. (Photo by Niall Carson - Pool/Getty Images)

Boris Johnson's bluster shows UK is no closer to accepting Brexit reality

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the launch of the next COP26 UN Climate Summit at the Science Museum, London. Photograph: Chris J Ratcliffe/PA.

The Brexit bubble is already bursting for Boris Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson attending The Sun Military Awards 2020 held at the Banqueting House, London. Photograph: David Parry/PA Wire.

Remainers must now expose every broken promise over Brexit

Pro-Brexit supporters gather to celebrate as the UK prepares to leave the European Union. Photograph: United Kingdom/PA.

Gun found in aeroplane toilet alongside passport belonging to David Cameron

Former prime minister David Cameron during a radio interview. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Government insists it's 'committed to media freedom' despite controlling access for journalists

Boris Johnson, sitting with his Director of Communications, Lee Cain (right), with a stack of newspapers on the train. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

It's no time for cowardice over climate change, Thornberry tells ministers

Emily Thornberry MP at her constituency office in Barnsbury Street. Picture: Polly Hancock

What went wrong? Two leading Remainers on how the movement to stop Brexit failed

People's Vote demonstrators protest against Brexit in London on the second anniversary of the referendum vote, 2018. Picture: Getty Images

'Groundhog day' for investors as pound sinks again over no-deal Brexit fears

Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers his Unleashing Britain's Potential speech in the Painted Hall, Old Royal Naval College Greenwich. Photograph: Frank Augstein/PA Wire.

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Emily Thornberry urges local Labour parties to ensure her name appears on ballot paper

Shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

A City in Music - Leeds: Goth ground zero

Sisters of Mercy frontman Andrew Eldritch performs on stage at Wembley Arena, London, in 1990. Picture: Getty Images

Will Self imagines the future of post-Brexit Britain

The Sound of Music features in Will Self's imagination of post-Brexit Britain. Photograph: YouTube.

Stage Review: You Stupid Darkness!

Angie (Lydia Larson) and Jon (Andy Rush) in You Stupid Darkness! Picture: Ali Wright

Handful of arrests made on Brexit night after UK splits from EU

Union flags left discarded on the mud and grass at Parliament Square in London, following Brexit celebrations after the UK left the European Union. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA Wire.

The political message behind Bridge Over Troubled Water

Simon (right) & Garfunkel during the filming of controversial documentary 'Songs of America,' which aired in 1969. Picture: Getty Images

'Liebe Briten, you'll never walk alone' - Newspapers react to Brexit

Front covers of European newspapers on February 1st. Photograph: Die Welt/El Pais.

What's it like to be young, black and Italian?

Mario Balotelli is the most high profile ethnic minority player to represent Italy. Picture: Getty Images

David Cameron banked £836,000 profit in 2019 from media and speaking appearances

David Cameron during a speech on Europe, in central London, where he promised an in/out referendum on the UK's membership of the European Union. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

New pro-EU message appears on the White Cliffs of Dover

A message is projected on to the White Cliffs of Dover which reads 'we still <3 EU'. Photograph: Antony Hook/Twitter.

Sajid Javid mocked for claiming in tweet he was in 'north England'

Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid arrives at King's Cross St. Pancras Station in London. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

MANDRAKE: Tory election strategist Lynton Crosby backs another loser

Sir Lynton Crosby, who oversaw Theresa May's 2017 general election campaign. Picture: Getty Images

GAWAIN TOWLER: Remainers should 'grow up' over Brexit 50p

The new 50p Brexit coin bears the inscription 'Peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations' and the date the UK leaves the EU. Picture: PA

Most Read

Laura Kuenssberg and Robert Peston join journalists in boycotting Downing Street Brexit briefing

Boris Johnson delivers his Unleashing Britain's Potential speech. Photograph: Frank Augstein/PA Wire.

Motorbike firm which said UK would thrive outside of EU goes into administration

The Duke of Cambridge (left) looks at a Norton motorbike with owner Stuart Garner. Photograph: PA/Arthur Edwards/The Sun.

Tory Brexiteer storms off TV set after argument on government cuts

Iain Dale storms off Good Morning Britain. Photograph: ITV.

European firms buy giant billboard space to troll Brits over Brexit decision

An advert from Bitpanda appears in Canary Wharf. Photograph: Supplied.

Who is on the BBC Question Time panel tonight?

Fiona Bruce, presenter of the BBC's Question Time

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.