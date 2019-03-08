Opinion

Is Twitter censoring its pro-Remain users?

Social media networks have bigger issues than to concern themselves with Remain campaigners, writes MARTYN SLOMAN.

Your article "Twitter's twisted tales" (published on 10 October) has prompted me to write and highlight a problem that I have encountered with the social media platform.

Eighteen months ago I created a Twitter account with the handle @eugrandparents to add my support to the Remain campaign. Since then I have tweeted and retweeted often and, in particular, used the platform to direct people to my blogs on leftyoldman. Earlier this month, without any prior notice, my account was suspended by Twiitter. No reason was given and I appealed. The account was reinstated and I was informed that the action was taken 'for posting multiple unrelated updates to a trending or popular topic'. My attempts to clarify exactly what this meant, and what I can and cannot do, have so far received no acknowledgement from Twitter let alone a reply.

There is an important issue here. Twitter and the other social media giants have immense power with, it appears, no accountability, no regulation, and there is no right of appeal. I hope that I am wrong and would be grateful if someone could clarify the situation by contacting me at @eugrandparents - assuming that this handle has not been suspended again.

Martyn Sloman, Norfolk

