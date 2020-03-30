Downing Street hires Tory election chiefs to decide coronavirus messaging

PR chief Isaac Levido with Boris Johnson. Photograph: Twitter. Archant

The man credited with winning the general election for the Tories has been hired to oversee messaging from Downing Street during the coronavirus outbreak.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Isaac Levido was the name people were chanting to the tune of “Oh Jeremy Corbyn” on election night after he was drafted in to run the election campaign in November when Dominic Cummings took a ackseat.

“He’s 100 times better at running campaigns than me”, Cummings is said to have told staffers when he helped make the hiring.

Australian Levido has been working as Lynton Crosby’s deputy, and the pair worked together on the 2015 and 2017 general elections, as well as Zac Goldsmith’s failed mayoral bid, but is mostly known for putting Cummings’ “get Brexit done” message at the heart of the election campaign.

He worked with Australia’s Liberal Party to win the election earlier in the year, and in recent weeks has helped ensure the “stay at home, protect the NHS, save lives” messaging is continually repeated by government.

It is a more substantial and effective message than Cummings’ attempts which included “stay at home” and “wash your hands”.

He is joined by Ben Guerin, a social media expert from New Zealand, who was responsible for the Tories’ general election social media strategy.

A senior ally of Johnson told The Times: “[Levido] is a specialist in message discipline and the power of messages. He’s trying to build a wall of noise around our core message. This is a campaign.

“In an election you’re trying to campaign to change behaviour and get people to vote a certain way, this is trying to change behaviour to save lives. They have gripped the comms.’

Have your say Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe for just £20. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

A Tory source told the newspaper: “Isaac showed real leadership throughout the campaign – he never panicked, lifted spirits on difficult days and had a laser focus on the end result.

“He quickly gained the trust of everyone around him and deserves all the plaudits for an extremely well-run and disciplined campaign.’ Under Mr Levido’s plans the Tories targeted 50 swing seats and sought to defend another 50, under plans to secure a ‘functional’ majority.”