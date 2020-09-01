Video

Brexiteer says she ‘never believed’ Boris Johnson would provide ‘inspiring’ leadership

PUBLISHED: 08:38 01 September 2020 | UPDATED: 08:42 01 September 2020

Isbael Oakeshott appears on Good Morning Britain. Photograph: ITV.

Archant

A Brexiteer has insisted she never believed Boris Johnson could provide ‘inspiring’ leadership as she savaged his absence during the coronavirus crisis.

Isabel Oakeshott, a pro-Brexit journalist and the partner of politician Richard Tice, appeared on Good Morning Britain to criticise the Tory leader and leading Vote Leave figure.

“Where is the leadership from Boris Johnson at this point? I’m much more concerned about the vacuum right at the top of government.

“I don’t think there are many voters who would say at this point Boris Johnson is providing inspiring, confidence-building, present leadership of the type that his supporters led us to believe we’d get from him.”

She continued: “I never really believed that Boris Johnson would provide that kind of leadership, but he has been found sorely wanting during this crisis.

“I just don’t know where he is, has anyone seen Boris?”

She added: “The last pictures I saw of him, he was wearing a ridiculous hat and looking a complete shambles, outside a tent that he had been forced to take down in a field in Scotland. It’s very weird.”

Tice’s Brexit Party stood down candidates in the general election in December to help deliver a majority for Johnson in a bid to ‘get Brexit done’.

One viewer noted: “I never, ever thought I would agree with Oakeshott.”

“They know the writings on the wall for Johnson and are distancing themselves away from him,” tweeted Andrew Bunch.

“They’re lining up Gove or Raab as successor,” suggested Kaye Mac.

We know they only needed him to win one election. He’s surplus to requirements now,” pointed out Rachel Ashley.

