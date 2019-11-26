Video

'It will destabilise Northen Ireland' - Chief DUP whip slams PM's Brexit Deal

The chief DUP whip has pulled apart Boris Johnson's Brexit deal, stating that there isn't a single party in Northen Ireland that supports the deal. Photo: Liam McBurney / PA PA Wire/PA Images

The chief DUP whip has pulled apart Boris Johnson's Brexit deal, stating that there isn't a single party in Northern Ireland that supports the deal.

The DUP parliamentary candidate Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said Boris Johnson's Brexit deal would "destabilise Northern Ireland's relationship with the rest of the UK" and be "disadvantageous" to the Northern Ireland economy.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Donaldson added: "Clearly there isn't a single major party in Northern Ireland that supports the Prime Minister's Brexit deal, and that's a major problem for us because if this deal is imposed, I believe it will create further instability and we certainly don't need that."

He continued: "We believe the Prime Minister needs to look again at this idea of creating a border in the Irish Sea."

Donaldson also said the deal will put strains upon the good Friday agreement, however, on whether the deal is a threat to peace, Sir Jeffrey said: "I think it is a threat to stability, I don't think that it's a threat to peace per se."

Sir Jeffrey also said: "We've stated that we believe a Corbyn-led Labour government would be disastrous for the UK."

On the prospects of joining forces with a Labour government if Corbyn was not involved, he added: "It would depend on what their platform was, we'd have to look at that very carefully."