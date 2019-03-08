Video

Labour MP says she would prefer coalition with Brexit Party than Lib Dems

Emma Lewell-Buck. Photograph: House of Commons. Archant

A Labour MP says she would rather her party went into coalition with the Brexit Party than Lib Dems.

With the numbers currently stacked against Boris Johnson, the next government could be a coalition.

But rather than Labour working with the Liberal Democrats to reach a conclusion to Brexit, MP Emma Lewell-Buck said she would rather work with Nigel Farage.

Speaking to the ITV's Acting PM podcast, she said: "I'll be vilified for this but the Brexit Party.

"Even though I despise everything they stand for, I could not go into lead with a party who wants to revoke."

Podcast presenter Paul Brand enquired "so that you could be seen to be seeing through Brexit?"

The MP responded: "It makes me sick saying that, but looking at it, yeah."

The South Shields MP was one of the Labour MPs to join the 'MPs for a deal' campaign group earlier this week.

It follows reports from a Lib Dem MP that Jo Swinson had pledged to keep Jeremy Corbyn out of power.