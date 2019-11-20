Video

More than six million people watch ITV debate between Johnson and Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn and Boris Johnson. Photograph: ITV/PA Wire .

More than six million people watched the first live leaders' debate between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn on ITV.

The pair's appearance drew an average audience of 6.7 million viewers when it aired between 8pm and 9pm on Tuesday, according to overnight ratings.

The programme peaked at 7.3 million, ITV said.

According to one report, the programme peaked at seven million viewers between 8.50pm and 8.55pm.

ITV said that Johnson v Corbyn: The ITV Debate, hosted by newsreader Julie Etchingham, was watched by a peak of 1.1 million 16-34 year olds.

The debate was up against Holby City on BBC One and MasterChef: The Professionals on BBC Two, both airing at the same time.

It was followed up by a series of interviews with leaders of the other major parties at 10pm, and an interview with Nigel Farage on BBC One, as part of a series of interviews with smaller party leaders.

There are further leaders' events planned ahead of the election, with the BBC hosting a Question Time special on Friday.