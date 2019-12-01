The best internet reactions to the ITV election debate
PUBLISHED: 20:15 01 December 2019 | UPDATED: 20:57 01 December 2019
Archant
Often it's not what is said on-screen during the debate that gets people talking, but what's said on social media.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism
Here are some of the best responses to tonight's ITV election debate...
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.Become a supporter