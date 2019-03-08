Twitter mocks Ivanka Trump for misspelling 'United Kingdom' in congratulatory tweet

Ivanka Trump joins the US persident at the G20 meeting of world leaders. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

As leaders worldwide issue their congratulations to Boris Johnson, Ivanka Trump has made an embarrassing gaffe in her tweet to the UK's next prime minister.

The misspelt tweet that Ivanka Trump deleted. Picture: Twitter The misspelt tweet that Ivanka Trump deleted. Picture: Twitter

The US president's daughter, who holds conserable power in the White House as an advisor, tweeted: "Congratulations @BorisJohnson on becoming the next Prime Minister of the United Kingston."

The tweet has since been deleted and replaced with the correct spelling, but not before it was retweeted hundreds of times and mocked by Twitter users.

"The stupid apple doesn't fall far from the tree," said Twitter user Angela Belcamino.

"Look Daddy ... I'm governmenting!" said Twitter user @Kimbly73.

Others pointed out that the UK's position on the world stage is so weak that we'd be forced to change the country name to reflect the error.

Donald Trump has also tweeted his congratulations to Johnson. "Congratulations to Boris Johnson on becoming the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. He will be great!" said Trump, with no typos at all.

But it is not the first time that the leaders of Britain's biggest ally have slipped up with basic spelling errors.

In June, during a state visit intended to cement relations between the two countries, the US president tweeted that he had "met with ... the Prince of Whales".

Given the courage the UK government has recently shown with the US administration, I expect the country's name to change soon to reflect this typo: https://t.co/9mNlPizqXV — Robert Wright (@RKWinvisibleman) July 23, 2019

United Kingston? The stupid apple doesn't fall far from the tree. — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) July 23, 2019

The Prime Minister of the United Kingston will shortly be attending an official meeting with the Prince of Whales https://t.co/GATntFN4P1 — Katie Spalding (@supermathskid) July 23, 2019

UK: lmao

UK: this mf said kingston

Ireland changed the group chat name to "Kingston"

France: kingston https://t.co/45U8K1ha74 — (@PerthshireMags) July 23, 2019

Not even a parody account https://t.co/ETkB7iw6DZ — Hennie High (@henniehigh) July 23, 2019

Congratulations to Boris Johnson on becoming the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. He will be great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2019

