Tory candidate will still appear on ballot paper despite spelling name wrong

Jack Gebhard is running for the Conservatives in Wansbeck. Photograph: Conservatives. Archant

A Conservative candidate has insisted a vote for him was still valid despite his name being spelled incorrectly on the ballot papers.

Jack Gebhard's middle name of Alexander was missing an 'N' when his nomination papers were submitted for him to stand in Wansbeck, Northumberland, against the Labour chairman Ian Lavery.

The town councillor in Morpeth said: "It doesn't make any difference to the election.

"I have checked that it doesn't invalidate the vote.

"I don't know how it happened.

"I'm surprised the council didn't make some observation, it's not like my name is misspelled on the electoral roll.

"The vote will still stand and a vote for the Conservatives in Wansbeck is still a vote to get Brexit done."

It would appear the rogue "N" went missing due to a typo.

Northumberland County Council said the ballot papers were printed from information it received from candidates or their agents.

A spokesperson said: "The wording that appears on the ballot paper is taken from the information contained in the statement of persons nominated published by the Acting Returning Officer.

"What appears on the statement, is lifted directly and exactly from the nomination papers submitted by the candidate and his election agent."

The other candidates are: Michael Flynn, Christian Peoples Alliance; Steve Leyland, Green Party; Stephen Psallidas, Liberal Democrats; Eden Webley, Brexit Party.