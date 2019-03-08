Video

MPs chastise Jacob Rees-Mogg for showing 'contempt for parliament' by not sitting up

Jacob Rees-Mogg during the emergency debate in the House of Commons. Photograph: Anna Turley/Twitter. Archant

MPs have criticised the Brexiteer leader of the Commons for not sitting up during the debate on an emergency motion that could allow politicians to stop a no-deal Brexit.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Jacob Rees-Mogg during a debate in 2017. Photograph: TNE/Parliament TV. Jacob Rees-Mogg during a debate in 2017. Photograph: TNE/Parliament TV.

A photograph of Jacob Rees-Mogg sprawled out across three seats was posted to Twitter by Labour MP Anna Turley.

She accompanied the picture with the message: "The physical embodiment of arrogance, entitlement, disrespect and contempt for our parliament."

Her criticisms were echoed by Green MP Caroline Lucas in the chamber, as she addressed Rees-Mogg during her speech.

She said: "There has been a lot of talk about democracy tonight from the leader of the House of the House, who I have to say with his body language this evening has been so contemptious and of the people. And for the benefit of Hansard, the leader of the House has been spread out across three seats, lying out as if it was something boring to listen to tonight.

"Well can I just say to him when he's been lecturing us on democracy, we will have none of it."

MPs then continued to heckle Rees-Mogg by telling him to "sit up!" as the perplexed politician looked on with bafflement.

Earlier in the evening he had accused Oliver Letwin, who tabled the emergency debate motion, of "stunning arrogance", and likened supporters of the bill to the "illuminati who are taking the powers to themselves".

It is not the first time Rees-Mogg has been witnessed in this position with The New European snapping the politician doing the same during debates as a backbench MP, but it is not a good look for someone now operating as the leader of the Commons.