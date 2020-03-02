Video

Jacob Rees-Mogg tells people to wash their hands to national anthem to avoid coronavirus

Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg speaks to the media as he leaves the Cabinet Office in London. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

Tory Brexiteer MP Jacob Rees-Mogg has reiterated that people should 'wash their hands' to combat the spread of Covid-19 - but with his own take on the advice.

"It turns out that one verse of the national anthem is exactly the right length of time for which to wash your hands," he said.

The health secretary over the weekend revealed school children were being advised to wash their hands to the tune of Happy Birthday twice.

When pressed on whether the virus was containable, Rees-Mogg said: "You should direct your questions to the health secretary, not to me.

"My responsibility is a legislative one, not an implementation."

He added: "Coughs and sneezes spread diseases, keep it in your handkerchief."

Paul Cosford, emeritus medical director of Public Health England, earlier recommended coughing and sneezing into a tissue and then binning it, and then washing your hands.

The leader of the House of Commons was giving his response as he attended an emergency Cobra meeting at the Cabinet Office.