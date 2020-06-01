New ‘farce’ as MPs set to queue two metres apart to vote on social distancing rules

Jacob Rees-Mogg is trying to get MPs back in the Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV. Archant

Government plans to make MPs vote in person during the coronavirus crisis have been branded as “beyond a farce” amid concerns they will discriminate against shielding politicians.

Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg will table a motion on Monday setting out the requirement preventing virtual voting from resuming.

On Tuesday MPs will stand two metres apart to form a kilometre-long queue for them to decide if they want to continue obey the social distancing rules.

The government’s motion requires the need for voting in person at the Palace of Westminster and that MPs must follow Public Health England guidance.

The mechanics of voting would then be left down to Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle to set out, with MPs having to avoid the narrow division lobbies.

He has described a single file of MPs snaking through parliament as a “supermarket queue” that will lead through the centre of the chamber and to the dispatch box.

The Electoral Reform Society said: “If this goes ahead, it is beyond a farce. It is unacceptable when there is currently a safe, secure and speedy option for voting available: remote/digital voting. MPs have already used it, and it works.

“Since some MPs are shielding and are not safe to travel in person, these plans - if confirmed - pose a real threat for democratic representation and political equality.”

Labour MP Chris Bryant tweeted: “The idea that we should queue to vote in a conga snake round the parliamentary estate like we’re waiting for Oblivion at Alton Towers is madness.

“We will look like the stupidest parliament in the world so hidebound we can’t adapt.”

He added: “Parliament can’t just be survival of the fittest. It has to enable those who are shielding or caring for others to participate.”