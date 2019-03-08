Latest The New European
This presenter just had the perfect introduction for Jacob Rees-Mogg

PUBLISHED: 08:28 02 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:55 02 October 2019

Jacob Rees-Mogg appears on Channel 4 News. Photograph: Channel 4.

Channel 4 News managed to wipe the smug grin off Jacob Rees-Mogg's face as the presenter had the perfect introduction for him.

The Brexiteer appeared on the programme after Boris Johnson was branded "frit" for failing to do an interview with the broadcaster.

As the leader of the House of Commons smirked presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy delivered a devastating character analysis of the MP.

Explaining that the prime minister had turned down appearing on the show, Guru-Murthy said: "I am, however, joined by Jacob Rees-Mogg.

"It's our first time to talk to him since he was appointed leader of the Commons, flew to Scotland to get the Queen's approval for unlawfully proroguing parliament, and then watched it all unravel in what he is supposed to have called a 'constitutional coup'."

Rees-Mogg, who raised his eyebrows and stopped grinning as the presenter summed up his role in the saga, said that he was not sorry for asking the Queen to prorogue parliament, and suggested he would do it again.

He said: "Something was done that any constitutional historian we spoke to in August said it was within the remit [of the government]... I'm not sorry, I think the court judgement is wrong."

He also refused to comment whether he had called the court's intervention a "constitutional coup".

Pressed again whether he would apologise to the Queen, he said: "I think that is a very odd concept about how the government is run."

He did, however, apologise for lounging in the House of Commons but added it was "completely traditional" to do so.

The Brexiteer was also asked to clarify his position on whether he was set to make money from a no-deal Brexit after he co-founded Somerset Capital Management.

"Somerset Capital Management is a long-only investment manager that invests in emerging markets. It does not take short positions in stocks or currencies, so no that is not the business that Somerset Capital Management carries out. I think this suggestion is absolutely ridiculous".

After the Brexit referendum it was reported that his investment firm had opened a second fund in Ireland, but denied it had anything to do with Brexit.

Following the interview a video of Guru-Murthy's introduction had been viewed more than 400,000 times on Twitter in just 12 hours with thousands of likes and retweets.

"I believe they call this a roast," wrote Ian Dunt.

"This is why Johnson runs from Channel 4 News," said another.

