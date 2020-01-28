Video

Jacob Rees-Mogg is deleting tweets referencing a bad Brexit deal

Leader of the House of Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg, arrives for a cabinet meeting in Downing Street. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

After claiming Theresa May's Brexit deal was bad, Jacob Rees-Mogg made a surprising u-turn when Boris Johnson managed to rehash a version of the document.

It is little surprise, therefore, that with just days until the UK is due to leave the European Union under such a deal, Brexiteers are scrambling to rewrite history. Or at least on their social media accounts.

Twitter account @deletedbyMPs has noted an increase in a removal of Jacob Rees-Mogg's tweets (and subsequent retweets by fellow Tory MPs) of anything that advocated a no-deal Brexit to prevent leaving on a 'bad deal'.

Such gems to be removed from his Twitter account include: "People did not vote for a deal. They voted to Leave. #CleanBrexit", "releasing ourselves from the failed EU economic project is a real economic boom. #CleanBrexit" and "no deal is still better than a bad deal."

Rees-Mogg has also recently removed tweets surrounding "Project Fear" - notably the "collapse" of it in relation to delays at Calais.

Others criticise the May deal as leaving the UK as a "vassal state", while another which links to a Telegraph story on a no-deal Brexit is captioned: "Another round of Project Fear unmasked".

The Brexiteer this week claimed that Britain could enter a "golden age" - but suggested it was only possible if everyone pulls together to make Brexit a success.