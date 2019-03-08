Jacob Rees-Mogg mocked for Brexit metaphor involving a digger

Jacob Rees-Mogg sits in a JCB digger. Photograph: Twitter. Archant

Brexiteer MP Jacob Rees-Mogg has been mocked for tweeting a Brexit metaphor that involves a digger.

Mogg posted a photograph of himself on a digger after making an appearance at JCB's stand at Conservative Party conference.

The leader of the House of Commons couldn't resist using the picture to make a reference to Brexit, as he turned to Twitter to share it with followers.

He wrote: "This Conservative government is doing all the heavy lifting to get a Brexit deal done."

But it was quickly pointed out that the Brexiteer had misunderstood the piece of machinery he had posed with.

"That's for digging, not lifting," wrote pro-EU campaigner Mike Galsworthy.

"That's for digging a large hole. Something you seem to need no outside assistance with you absolute plank," wrote Rod Kelly.

"It would appear the Victorian Undertaker has accidentally taken up grave-digging," wrote Twitter user EU Auntie.

"It's a fantastic tool for ditches," joked Tony Cox.

"Oh look, it's a massive tool, sitting in a JCB!" quipped Charlie Allen.

"Does the seat recline?" asked a user with the name 'Helen of Coy Esq'.

"They didn't have those in the 18th century" said Kevin Dartmouth.

"Boris promised to lay down in front of it" pointed out another.

One took it further, tweeting that if he had used it for lifting, Rees-Mogg would have broken the law.

They wrote: "In fact using a (mini) excavator for lifting operations is illegal, breaking LOLA rules therefore an infringement of Health and Safety at Work Act 1974, I've notified the HSE."

JCB's pro-Brexit owner Lord Bamford handed tens of thousands to the 'Back Boris' campaign arguing that Johnson "has what it takes to be a remarkable prime minister at a pivotal moment in our history."

"He'll get Brexit over the line. He'll keep old-fashioned socialism out of No. 10 - and hold back that particular threat to our prosperity."