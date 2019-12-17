Jacob Rees-Mogg keeps his job in cabinet reshuffle despite Grenfell Tower remarks

Tory Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg appears to have kept his job in Boris Johnson's small reshuffle of the cabinet after a big election win.

Jacob Rees-Mogg became the leader of the House of Commons when Boris Johnson took the post of prime minister in July.

But there were questions over his future after he continually appeared to undermine the Tories since he gained the post.

Rees-Mogg was criticised during a Brexit debate when he laid across the frontbench in the House of Commons as MPs attacked his party's lack of compassion.

And at the very beginning of the election campaign the Brexiteer claimed that the victims killed in the tragedy should have used their "common sense" and left the burning tower block.

The situation was made by worse by fellow Tory MP Andrew Bridgen, who went on to say Rees-Mogg would have escaped the fire because he is "clever".

The North-East Somerset MP was accused of hiding during the general election campaign, after claims he had been "sidelined" by the Tories following the remarks.

Boris Johnson had previously refused to be drawn on questions over Rees-Mogg's future, telling LBC "I'm not going to get into measuring up the curtains type conversations".

Asked if the Brexiteer had been "exiled to a bunker in Somerset since his comments on Grenfell", Johnson said: "Any commentary on that would be categorised as people as me being overconfident about this election, this is going to be a very close fought and we're fighting for every vote.

"Jacob Rees-Mogg and the rest of the cabinet to the best of my knowledge are in very good health and fighting hard right now, for re-election".