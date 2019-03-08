Jacob Rees-Mogg's disregard for parliament has become an instant meme

An image of Jacob Rees-Mogg 'lounging languidly' along the front bench during a historic Brexit debate has instantly become an internet meme.

The Leader of the House was seen reclining in the chamber, at times with his eyes closed, as MPs discussed plans to take control of the Commons agenda and pass legislation which would prevent a no-deal Brexit on October 31.

An image, shared by Anna Turley from the opposition benches, quickly went viral and his actions were widely criticised.

Shadow transport minister and Labour MP, Karl Turner, tweeted: "As a working class bloke brought up on a council estate in Hull I always feel enormous pride and gratitude when I go into the chamber of the House of Commons to represent east Hull.

"I've never felt a sense of entitlement. This is what that looks like!?"

SNP MP Gavin Newlands added: "Jacob Rees-Mogg is literally going for a (u)kip on the front bench. I just asked him if I should call his footman to get him a pillow. He politely declined."

Lib Dem MP Sarah Wollaston questioned if Mr Rees-Mogg had "lost the ability to sit up" or if the move was "just bad manners".

Angela Rayner, shadow secretary of state for education said: "I am half expecting his nanny to march into the chamber with a blanket, pillow and a hot cup of Horlicks for the poor man!"

Chi Onwurah, Labour MP for Newcastle Central and shadow minister for industrial strategy, tweeted that MPs needed to "take back control".

She said: "Johnson, Rees-Mogg and their ilk literally think parliament is their manor and they can do what they like with it."

But the MP's horizontal pose also prompted some more light-hearted responses, here are some of our favourites...

