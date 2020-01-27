Jacob Rees-Mogg says Brexit could lead to a 'golden age' (but once said it'd take 50 years)

Jacob Rees-Mogg has been criticised for claiming that Brexit could take Britain into 'a golden age', but hinting it is up to the country 'to make it one'.

The outspoken Brexiteer has written an opinion piece for the Daily Mail comparing Brexit to when the "mighty Augustus quelled the unrest and strife in ancient Rome and brought in a new golden age".

In his article he claimed that prime minister Boris Johnson is "bringing in a new era of revitalisation to our nation" and that the government is investing in a "dynamic, outward-looking economy".

Despite the confidence in his article, Rees-Mogg is more reserved with the accompanying tweet. He states: "This could be a golden age, it will be up to us to make it one."

But his comments attracted plenty of scorn, particularly as Rees-Mogg previously said it could take half a century for Britain to reap the benefits of Brexit.

This could be a golden age, it will be up to us to make it one.https://t.co/yZYpbFTGUq — Jacob Rees-Mogg (@Jacob_Rees_Mogg) January 26, 2020

One Twitter user acknowledged the change of tact from Brexiteers. They said: "This is the start of the next stage. The one where they manage to push responsibility back onto the plebs, so that if it goes wrong it won't be the leadership".

"Not so fast. It's all over to you now - your responsibility," replied Sarah Rosemary.

"Jacob mixing up the dark ages with golden age", wrote Colin Morley.

"How will we tell when it has arrived, Jacob?" asked David Aaronovitch.

"Only fascists talk of 'golden ages'," claimed Chrissie Grech.

"A golden age for tax evasion perhaps", tweeted Adrian McGuiness.

"Coulda, woulda, shoulda Mr Rees-Mogg...could have been a decade without isolationism, reduced security & no viable trade arrangements. But still, you'll be OK, and that's all that matters," tweeted Jonathan Banks.

"A golden age does not start by shooting oneself in the foot," noted another.

"Could have been the golden age if we'd remained in the EU," said Kevin Rampling. "As it is you have said it will 50 years to regain our position. Meanwhile you've dropped us from 5th to 7th of largest economies & businesses are moving to the EU or closing at an exponential rate. Welcome to Tory Brexit."