Latest The New European
Video

Nicola Sturgeon acting ‘like Trump’ over border comments, Jacob Rees-Mogg claims

PUBLISHED: 14:40 02 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:50 02 July 2020

Jacob Rees-Mogg in the Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Jacob Rees-Mogg in the Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Archant

A Tory MP has claimed Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon is acting ‘like Trump’ after she criticised Boris Johnson’s remarks about borders.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Boris Johnson told PMQs on Wednesday that “there is no border between Scotland and England” after Sturgeon failed to rule out “border checks” on English visitors.

But asked at the Scottish government’s coronavirus briefing about the comments, Sturgeon said it was “such an absurd statement”, and added: “What there definitely is, is a geographical boundary to my powers as first minister.

“If the prime minister is questioning that now, I’m not sure what he would say if I pitched up in Newcastle and started to try to implement Scottish government policies in Newcastle.

“And see what I’ve just said there? It’s absurd too, which is why we shouldn’t be having these discussions.


“We should all be focusing with an absolute laser-like focus on what we need to do within our own responsibilities and working together when necessary to stop a virus.”

Sturgeon insisted her one objective during the pandemic is “trying to stop this virus getting out of control”.

She said: “That’s all that drives this decision-making process right now, and I really do say to people - whether it’s the leader of the Scottish Tories, the Secretary of State for Scotland or even the prime minister, who I have been at pains not to criticise over this - if you find yourself trying to turn any of this into a political or a constitutional argument, go and take a long hard look at yourself in a mirror.

During Business Questions on Thursday, Jacob Rees-Mogg criticised Sturgeon’s “shameful” remarks after SNP Commons business spokesman Tommy Sheppard said the government is “led by someone who thinks the border does not exist”.

Rees-Mogg replied: “He mentions borders, and I noticed that Nicola Sturgeon wishes to have a wall - perhaps she is modelling herself on other leading political figures - between England and Scotland.

“But, as my right honourable friend the prime minister said, there is no border between England and Scotland and it was shameful to call for a border of that type of kind to be erected to stop people travelling freely between constituent parts of the United Kingdom.

“One never thought that Nicola Sturgeon would model herself on American political figures and want to build a wall - at least a metaphorical wall if not actually getting like Hadrian with the bricks and mortar.”

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Brexit talks break up early after UK and EU fail to overcome ‘significant differences’

Chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier warned Britain to show 'equivalent engagement' after Brexit talks collapse; YouTube.

Poll suggests most Brits will blame the public rather than government for second coronavirus wave

ITV polling shows a majority of Brits are ready to blame the public for a second surge in coronavirus cases; Peston Show, Twitter

Document details new Irish Sea customs checks that Boris Johnson promised would never happen

Anyone moving goods into Northern Ireland will have to complete new customs forms after Brexit; Photograph by David Goddard/Getty Images)

Piers Morgan receives hundreds of complaints after he refused to read government statement during ministers’ boycott

Piers Morgan refuses to read government statement. Photograph: Good Morning Britain.

Treasury blasted over tweet calling on Brits to ‘raise a glass’ when pubs reopen

HM Treasury encouraged Brits to 'raise a glass' to pubs re-open in a message publish on the ministry's official Twitter account; Twitter

Boris Johnson to host press conference ahead of pubs re-opening

Boris Johnson at a news conference inside 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Simon Dawson/PA.

Forget ‘building’, this government only cares about Brexiteer revenge

UNBLOCKED: Boris Johnson and Mark Sedwill. Photo: Getty Images

Government calls £9bn manifesto policy ‘boring’ in U-turn that shows they are better at breaking, not building

Prime Minister Boris Johnson departs 10 Downing Street, in Westminster. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

The Tories’ Red Wall will crumble without solid foundations

NEW BATTLEGROUND: The once Labour northern heartlands like Blyth, pictured, are Tory now, but can Johnson really keep them? Photo: Getty Images

Boris’ Britain: An uncertain corona forecast, empty words and repeated failures

Prime minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Toby Melville/PA Wire

Jürgen Klopp: Why the gaffer should school Boris Johnson on leadership

BIRKENHEAD, ENGLAND - JULY 12: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white.) Jurgen Klopp the manager of Liverpool looks on during a pre-season friendly match between Tranmere Rovers and Liverpool at Prenton Park on July 12, 2017 in Birkenhead, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Bevin: The man who stood up to Stalin, and the stains on his reputation

circa 1940: In the centre, wearing glasses and surrounded by cloth capped workers giving a thumbs up, Ernest Bevin (1881 - 1951) English Labour statesman. Known as the 'dockers' KC' he was Minister of Labour and National Service in Churchill's government in WW II. (Photo by London Express/Getty Images)

MANDRAKE: Cummings is ‘neighbour from hell’, say those next door to PM’s aide

Dminic Cummings. PA images, Kirsty O'Connor

Why we must stand up for the Uighur plight in China - or face a new Mao

A giant portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping is carried atop a float at a parade to celebrate the 70th Anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

Tories vote down bill to block nomination of PM without Commons approval

SNP cabinet office spokesperson Pete Wishart in the House of Commons; Parliamentlive

Northern Ireland could face food shortages due to Brexit customs checks in the Irish Sea

Cargo ships could be stranded in the Irish Sea due to post-Brexit customs checks; picture: PA Images

Angela Merkel orders EU to prepare for a no-deal Brexit

German chancellor Angela Merkel warned the EU to prepare for a no-deal Brexit; Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images

PMQs: Boris Johnson accused of being ‘blind to the risks’ of easing lockdown

Keir Starmer in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Piers Morgan slams government over missing coronavirus testing figures

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain; Twitter

Alok Sharma admits ‘inadvertent mistake’ over coronavirus testing figures

Business secretary Alok Sharma apologised for getting coronavirus testing figures wrong; Twitter

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protesters outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Government advisors given reading list for new training regime led by Dominic Cummings

Dminic Cummings. PA images, Kirsty O'Connor

Brexiteer claims Labour politician is to blame for lockdown rules being ignored

Andrew Bridgen appears on Sky News. Photograph: Sky.

Matt Hancock declares coronavirus surge in wrong UK area

Matt Hancock on the BBC. Photograph: BBC.

Michael Gove heckled by MPs after suggesting PM has backing of civil service over David Frost appointment

Cabinet minister Michael Gove taking question in House of Commons; Parliamentlive

Eleven of the best responses to Boris Johnson’s ‘New Deal’ speech

Boris Johnson during his speech in Dudley; youtube

Campaigners call for changes to EU Settlement scheme in light of coronavirus pandemic

Priti Patel in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Leaked government dossier shows lorries will need permission from tax authorities to leave Britain after Brexit

Lorries waiting to enter Dover port; PA Images/Gareth Fuller

Michel Barnier says EU is ‘calm and united’ as latest round of Brexit trade talks restart

Michel Barnier, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, who has told Boris Johnson to stick to his promises as he warned there would not be a trade deal otherwise; Stefan Rousseau

Poll finds Brexit voters less likely to care about spread of coronavirus than Remainers

Anti-Brexit demonstrator waves European Union and Union flags outside the Houses of Parliament in London. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA.

Nigel Farage defends Trump after tweeting video of white supremacist chants

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage suggested Donald Trump's actions were 'excusable' because he had done a lot for the US

Nigel Farage may charge supporters to listen to new radio show

Nigel Farage was previously a presenter on LBC Radio. Photograph: LBC/Global.

Boris Johnson reportedly openly discussed controversial housing scheme with Tory donor during 2010 lunch

Boris Johnson was accused of discussing the Westferry Printworks scheme with Richard Desmond during a lunch in 2010 when he was London mayor; Toby Melville/PA Wire

No 10 accused of making Mark Sedwill the ‘fall guy’ for bungled coronavirus response

Boris Johnson (centre), alongside new chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (second right), cabinet secretary Mark Sedwill (second left), work and pensions secretary Therese Coffey (right) and health secretary Matt Hancock (left) during the first Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Matt Dunham/PA Wire.

Anand Menon: The rock star prof revelling in Brexit

Anand Menon. Photo: David Tett

WILL SELF: The Archers’ struggle to remain relevant during the pandemic

Charles Collingwood plays Brian Aldridge in the Archers. Photo: BBC

How Donald Trump is hoping to replicate the success of Richard Nixon

US president Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office (Photo by Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images)

GREAT EUROPEAN LIVES: Bud Spencer - Europe’s spaghetti western hero

Italian actor and swimmer Bud Spencer (Carlo Pedersoli) riding a horse in the film A Reason to Live. 1972 (Photo by Mondadori Portfolio by Getty Images)

Peter Trudgill: Where did ‘English’ come from?

Englefield House near Reading in Berkshire. Photo: Murray Close/Getty Images)

STAR TURNS: Hollywood’s first child stars

28th April 1930: Three child actresses wearing costumes depicting Wool in the 'Pageant of Britain and her Industries' in aid of the British Legion at the London Pavilion. The costumes are designed by Barbara Cartland. From left to right, they are triplets Claudette, Angela and Claudine Mawby. (Photo by Sasha/Getty Images)

Most Read

Mark Francois ridiculed after he sends letter to EU intervening in Brexit talks

Mark Francois in Downing Street. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Supermarket refuses to stock chlorinated chicken in blow to possible post-Brexit trade deal with US

US president Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office (Photo by Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images)

Jess Phillips brands Boris Johnson a ‘liar’ after PMQs answer

Jess Phillips in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV

Matt Hancock declares coronavirus surge in wrong UK area

Matt Hancock on the BBC. Photograph: BBC.

Stanley Johnson ignores government guidance to holiday in Greece

Stanley Johnson posts photographs of his trip to Greece. Photograph: Instagram.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protesters outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.