Jacob Rees-Mogg 'trivialises' politics with poem in response to Brexit question
PUBLISHED: 16:10 24 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:10 24 October 2019
Archant
The House of Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg has been accused of 'trivialising' politics in his answer to why there were no further debates tabled about Boris Johnson's Brexit bill.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism
The Tory Brexiteer decided to make a joke in response to the business question, which was asked by SNP MP Pete Wishart.
He followed in the footsteps of his predecessor Andrea Leadsom - by using poetry at the despatch box.
Referencing Sir Percy Blakeney, a fictional character from The Scarlet Pimpernel, he said: "The honourable gentleman wondered what had happened to the Withdrawal Bill.
MORE: Andrea Leadsom resorts to Brexit Valentine's Day poetry in the Commons
"And here I think the answer lies with Sir Percy Blakeney.
"They seek it here, they seek it there, those parliamentarians seek it everywhere.
"Is it in heaven or is it in hell? That damned elusive Brexit bill."
There was laughter in the House of Commons following the response, but those on social media were less than impressed.
One said: "Want to see a multimillionaire trivialise the state of play with Brexit? Great that some of them are having fun eh!"
"Seems your poetry is as popular as your books," said another.
Lee Sheppard tweeted Rees-Mogg saying: "How can you mess around at these crucial times, my livelihood is at stake!"
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.Become a supporter