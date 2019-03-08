Video

Jacob Rees-Mogg 'trivialises' politics with poem in response to Brexit question

Jacob Rees-Mogg in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV. Archant

The House of Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg has been accused of 'trivialising' politics in his answer to why there were no further debates tabled about Boris Johnson's Brexit bill.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

The Tory Brexiteer decided to make a joke in response to the business question, which was asked by SNP MP Pete Wishart.

He followed in the footsteps of his predecessor Andrea Leadsom - by using poetry at the despatch box.

Referencing Sir Percy Blakeney, a fictional character from The Scarlet Pimpernel, he said: "The honourable gentleman wondered what had happened to the Withdrawal Bill.

MORE: Andrea Leadsom resorts to Brexit Valentine's Day poetry in the Commons

"And here I think the answer lies with Sir Percy Blakeney.

"They seek it here, they seek it there, those parliamentarians seek it everywhere.

"Is it in heaven or is it in hell? That damned elusive Brexit bill."

There was laughter in the House of Commons following the response, but those on social media were less than impressed.

One said: "Want to see a multimillionaire trivialise the state of play with Brexit? Great that some of them are having fun eh!"

"Seems your poetry is as popular as your books," said another.

Lee Sheppard tweeted Rees-Mogg saying: "How can you mess around at these crucial times, my livelihood is at stake!"