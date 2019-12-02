Video

Jacob Rees-Mogg runs away from voter who questions 'shameful' Grenfell comments

Jacob Rees-Mogg was videoed "running for cover" when asked if he felt ashamed about his comments on Grenfell tower while out canvassing. Photo: Twitter Archant

After spending the election campaign in hiding because of shameful comments he made about the Grenfell fire on LBC radio, Jacob Rees-Mogg has briefly re-emerged in a video showing him run from a constituent.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Rees-Mogg was campaigning in Monkton Combe, Somerset where he was videoed by a voter who asked him a question he had no answer for.

Carl Mungai asked the Tory hopeful: "On the Grenfell things, do you feel ashamed?"

Rees-Mogg, who had said the victims of the fire lacked 'common sense' at the beginning of the campaign trail, said: "I'm just here to canvas for the election".

Before Mungai could ask Rees-Mogg any further questions, he says "I'd be delighted to here from you" and begins to run away.

READ MORE: Boris Johnson hints he could sack Jacob Rees-Mogg for Grenfell Tower comments

READ MORE: Led By Donkeys reveal brilliant campaign reminder about Jacob Rees-Mogg 'while he hides'



"Stay, stay, we've got other things to ask you Jacob," Mungai says, before singing: "Run, run, run away - bye bye - it was lovely to meet you!"

A video of the exchange, shared by Bath Labour Party's Twitter account, says: "Jacob Rees-Mogg surfaced briefly in Monkton Combe yesterday, only to immediately run for cover when asked "do you feel ashamed" about your Grenfell comment. #WheresJacobReesMogg"

Boris Johnson hinted that he could fire Rees-Mogg for his comments if he is re-elected, but did not go into specifics, telling LBC Radio: "I'm not going to get into measuring up the curtains type conversations".

However, it has been pointed out that the prime minister had already given assurances that Sajid Javid would remain his chancellor.