Jacob Rees-Mogg self-isolating as family member awaits a coronavirus test

Jacob Rees-Mogg in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV Archant

Jacob Rees-Mogg is self-isolating as a member of his household awaits a Covid-19 test, MPs have heard.

The Commons leader was absent from the weekly business questions session, in which he updates MPs about the debates scheduled for the following week.

Deputy chief whip Stuart Andrew stood in for Rees-Mogg on Thursday.

Father-of-six Rees-Mogg wrote on Twitter: “Many thanks to @StuartAndrew for standing in for me at business questions.

“One of my children was tested for Covid-19 last weekend after displaying symptoms.

“In accordance with government guidance, the household has been in self-isolation while we await the test result.”

Explaining the minister’s absence to MPs, Andrew said: “A member of the leader of the House’s household is awaiting a Covid test result after having been symptomatic.

“The leader is therefore self-isolating along with his family.”

Andrew joked he had the “good fortune” to face MPs to answer questions about forthcoming business and respond to their requests for debates.

For Labour, shadow Commons leader Valerie Vaz said: “We all wish the Leader of the House and the whole Rees-Mogg family well, and we know it had to be something very, very serious for him not to be here.”