Latest The New European

Zooming right into a big tech future

PUBLISHED: 09:00 17 April 2020

James Ball

A young woman wearing a protective mask looks at her smartphone while passing by a grafitti representing a watching woman in Berlin, Germany on April 1, 2020. Illustrative Editorial (Photo by Emmanuele Contini/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

A young woman wearing a protective mask looks at her smartphone while passing by a grafitti representing a watching woman in Berlin, Germany on April 1, 2020. Illustrative Editorial (Photo by Emmanuele Contini/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Emmanuele Contini/NurPhoto

The virus crisis has accelerated the tech revolution to breakneck speed, says JAMES BALL. We need to be careful we are not hurtling towards dystopia.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

World leaders rarely get the tenures they expect, let alone the world they expected to have a hand in running.

Gordon Brown became the prime minister of the UK in 2007 wanting to push an international agenda of global development – and instead rapidly became a leading figure in responding to the global financial crisis. That crisis, and the economic crash it caused, brought his premiership to an abrupt end, but also made sure that his successor’s premiership would be defined – for its first five years at least – in terms of his response to it.

Just as the management – or, through austerity, mismanagement – of the aftermath of the financial crisis shaped the politics of the last decade, rebuilding the world after the coronavirus crisis will shape the politics of this decade.

Whether or not that’s the hand our world leaders wanted, it’s the one that they’ve been dealt.

The fallouts won’t just involve handling the long-term recovery of those infected, or the economic damage dealing with coronavirus has caused, or working out how to be better equipped if and when this kind of natural calamity occurs again – it will also accelerate the need to handle the issues that were already bubbling up in society.

One of the biggest of those was what to do about a new era of big tech seemingly reshaping the world order around us.

Whether it’s in creating data monopolies that track every detail of our lives and sell it back to us, or the risk of AI and automation taking our jobs, the potential for untrammelled government power created by both, or the simple fact of getting tech giants to pay their fair share towards the cost of running society, tech merited our attention already.

We were already facing a world dominated by pervasive surveillance and an effective end of privacy, all of it dominated by just a handful of large corporations.

Coronavirus could easily serve to accelerate all of these trends and leave tech in something like an unassailable position.

This could easily be the result of many good impulses and many necessary decisions.

Given the wait for a vaccine could still be nearer to two years away than one, it is clear we will need at least some measures to lighten the restrictions on movement that we all face – there is only so long the government can keep the economy on life-support.

Lifting the restrictions wholesale would simply swamp the NHS – so it’s little surprise the government is turning to the idea of trying to manage a hugely sophisticated track-and-trace operation via mobile phones.

The principle is that smartphones will track people anonymously, and alert them with instructions to get tested for coronavirus if they have been in contact with someone else who has subsequently tested positive for the disease.

The idea is a lot simpler in principle than in practice. To get such a system up and running would require the UK to first build a far more advanced testing infrastructure than currently exists, and to be confident it has access to sufficiently accurate tests in sufficiently large numbers.

And that’s just the first few hurdles. The app itself would need to be tuned so as to trigger when people had a real risk of having contracted the virus, but not trigger too readily, since this could needlessly swamp testing facilities with people who, say, only passed an infected individual for a matter of seconds, at a distance of more than 10 metres.

You may also want to watch:

Calibrating the system to ensure its effectiveness is all the more difficult given that we still don’t know – because Covid-19 is a new disease – exactly how infectious it is, how long people are contagious, or any number of other crucial details.

The matter becomes even more thorny when we try to marry up the idea of keeping this system anonymous, while connecting it to the lifting of lockdown restrictions.

How do we track if people are complying and getting tested when they should? How do we see when people are or aren’t following the advice? What do we do if lots of people seem to be registered as using the app but it triggers fewer alerts than it should?

The technological ability to de-anonymise the data would almost certainly exist, and the political pressure to do so could easily mount – giving government and industry alike unprecedented surveillance powers over all of us.

Tech could extend its powers in other ways too. An array of tech firms are involved in helping the NHS handle Covid-19 logistics. Their involvement raises concerns that the urgency of the response to the pandemic might mean that issues around patient confidentiality, NHS data ownership, and the digital privatisation of the NHS are sidestepped.

These have been matters for serious debate for years, but there is a risk that they will be rendered moot by the time the crisis has passed, as it will prove impossible to unpick what has already been done.

It is not hard, then, to see the technological risks in the world after coronavirus: big tech has more power and reach than ever, privacy protections could be left irreversibly eroded, and misinformation – corona misinformation has been rife – more widespread than ever.

The crisis could accelerate the worst-case scenarios we feared: what we thought was decades away could become a reality by 2021.

That’s not, though, the only path open to us. A time of crisis is also a reminder of the good that tech can do for us, and the good we can do with it.

On a simple level, if most of us were going to be confined to our homes, we should be immensely thankful it has happened in 2020: we have reliable information, we have huge amounts of entertainment, our children have inexhaustible educational content, and we can use platforms like Zoom to keep in touch with our jobs, our friends and our families.

Communities have used WhatsApp groups to create neighbourhood networks to ensure vulnerable people are looked after. Start-ups have helped solve problems with ventilator machines. New apps have popped up to help organise volunteers for the NHS. We have been reminded that tech can have an incredibly enriching role in our lives, when we harness it properly.

From that stems a bigger opportunity. Like most times of crisis, the pandemic has reminded us what government is for and what it can do. With one short speech, Rishi Sunak reinvented – at least temporarily – the modern welfare state, allowing people furloughed from work through no fault of their own to receive 80% of their salaries, an unimaginable intervention just a few weeks ago. Days later, the government renationalised rail while no-one noticed. The state is playing an all-encompassing role in our lives once again.

Government needed to step up and make sure tech was working for us as a public – rather than the handful of people who own the companies – long before the coronavirus arrived. But we had years of thinking of governments as feeble, slow, and outmatched when it came to tech giants. We have been reminded that when they need to, they can act decisively.

If we seize the moment, we can try to use coronavirus to engineer a new social compact, with a new deal for the tech giants – and the next industrial era they are heralding – at its core.

If we fail to do so, and respond to the Covid aftermath with austerity 2.0 and exhausted inertia, we will entrench tech’s power faster and further than seemed possible just months ago.

Coronavirus has shown us the possible paths ahead of us more clearly than ever before. Neither route is fated – our direction of travel is up to us. Which will we choose?

James Ball’s next book THE SYSTEM: Who Owns the Internet and How It Owns Us is published by Bloomsbury in August; pre-order at bit.ly/ReadTheSystem

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Zooming right into a big tech future

A young woman wearing a protective mask looks at her smartphone while passing by a grafitti representing a watching woman in Berlin, Germany on April 1, 2020. Illustrative Editorial (Photo by Emmanuele Contini/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

How the coronavirus has reignited ‘Orientalism’ in the West

President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

European Movement urges Labour to work with them to help secure Brexit extension

Stephen Dorrell at an event to discuss the future of British politics at the Church House in Westminster. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/PA.

STAR TURNS: How Humphrey Bogart remained an influence on Lauren Bacall’s life

Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall from the 1946 film The Big Sleep. Photograph: National Motion Picture Council/Wikimedia.

‘Keep calm and do f**k all!’ - The new coronavirus lockdown anthem

Mitch Benn's satirical anthem went viral. Picture: Contributed

My personal journey back to a European passport

Blaise Baquiche campaigning at an anti-Brexit march. Picture: Contributed

Happy 60th Birthday, Dr. Martens

The Who's Pete Townshend wears Dr. Martens on stage at Wembley Arena during the band's The Who By Numbers tour, 1975. Picture: Wood/Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Welcome to Europe’s greenest lands

Thousands join a Fridays for Future climate protest in Hamburg on February 21. The Green Party is enjoying rapidly growing support in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Me, Myself and Icke: The day I had to dump the conspiracy theorist

David Icke's London Live interview. Picture: Contributed

It is the time for tough questions

Health Secretary Matt Hancock speaking during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). Picture: PA Wire / PA Images

Europe and China show restarting coronavirus-hit economies not easy

A woman wearing a protective mask cleans a shop window in Vienna, Austria. Smaller Austrian shops may reopen with special protective measures from Tuesday on.. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)

Government sets date for Boris Johnson to return to work

Boris Johnson releases a video message while in self-isolation with the coronavirus. Photograph: Twitter.

Can we all rise again after coronavirus?

When will the world resurrect after Covid-19? Picture: Archant

The coronavirus has propelled science to a higher level in politics

Coronavirus will change the science communities. Pictured Jaguar Land Rover is making 1,300 face masks a week. Pictures: PA Images

The coronavirus has accelerated our moves online

Agroup of women use the Zoom video conferencing application to have a group chat from their separate homes, during the UK coronavirus lockdown. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire.

Health minister praises care workers with badge despite undersupplying sector with PPE and coronavirus tests

Health Secretary Matt Hancock showing the new 'Care' badge. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

We must avoid repeating the same mistakes in our economic response to the coronavirus

The economic recovery after the coronavirus must involve resetting the economy. Picture: Henrik Sorensen / Getty Images.

Could coronavirus reinvent Britain?

A man wearing a protective face-mask walks through a deserted Trafalgar Square in London, England. The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has spread to many countries across the world, claiming over 30,000 lives and infecting hundreds of thousands more. Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

ANDREW ADONIS: I have seen China’s deadly obfuscation at first hand

Coronavirus warnings on signs in Glasgow as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

MANDRAKE: Coronavirus fears lead to an update of Rupert Murdoch’s obituary

Rupert Murdoch is said to have concerns about his own health during the coronavirus outbreak. Photograph: Archant.

Romanian workers flown in to help British farmers as industry struggles to employ locals

Worker picks raspberries in a fruit field at Boxford Suffolk Farms, in Suffolk, England. (AP Photo/Leonora Beck)

PPE firm defends decision to ‘divert essential kit’ from Scotland to England during coronavirus epidemic

First minister Nicola Sturgeon washes her hands as she arrives for a visit to the NHS Louisa Jordan Hospital, a new temporary hospital at the SEC event centre in Glasgow created to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak. Photograph: Tom Farmer/The Scottish Sun/PA.

#YouClapForMeNow campaign aims to remind Britain how lives are ‘enriched by immigration’

#YouClapForMeNow campaign aims to remind Britain how lives are ‘enriched by immigration’

EU scheme providing £1.3bn worth of PPE was described as ‘inadequate’ by government

Health Secretary Matt Hancock speaking during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). Picture: PA Wire / PA Images

OBR optimistically predicts shrinking economy will recover in 2021

Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaking in the House of Commons in Westminster. Photograph: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Dominic Cummings is back in Downing Street and ignoring social distancing rules

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's key adviser Dominic Cummings and his assistant Cleo Watson arrive in Downing Street. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Anti-Semitism campaigners accuse Corbyn allies of trying to ‘smear whistleblowers’

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Photograph: Hollie Adams/PA Wire.

Coronavirus: How Europe’s monarchs stepped up as their nations faced the crisis

An image of Queen Elizabeth II and quotes from her broadcast on Sunday to the UK and the Commonwealth in relation to the coronavirus epidemic are displayed on lights in London's Piccadilly Circus. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA.

Boris Johnson likely to feel like he’s been ‘hit by several buses’, expert claims

Boris Johnson attends a press conference at 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Alberto Pezzali/PA Wire

Minister ‘complied with rules’ travelling 40 miles to visit elderly parents

Robert Jenrick, the communities secretary, at a Downing Street briefing. Photograph: Downing Street.

MPs offered support of up to £10,000 to help with home working during coronavirus outbreak

MPs in the House of Commons. Photograph: Jessica Taylor/House of Commons.

Questions raised about Priti Patel’s absence from key coronavirus briefings

Home secretary Priti Patel. Photograph; Parliament TV.

Tory MP criticised for calling for churches to re-open for Easter despite coronavirus lockdown

Conservative MP Jack Lopresti has been criticised for calling to re-open churches for Easter, despite the coronavirus lockdown. Photo: House of Commons

Public backs calls for government of national unity during coronavirus pandemic

Boris Johnson in the House of Commons. Photograph: PA Wire.

Boris Johnson ‘sitting up in bed’, chancellor confirms

Boris Johnson is sitting up in bed in his battle against coronavirus

Boris Johnson ‘responding to treatment’ in coronavirus fight

Boris Johnson remains in a stable condition in hospital as he battles coronavirus.

Conrad Veidt: The unique life of one of the 20th centuries most memorable film villains

UNSPECIFIED - CIRCA 1921: Conrad Veidt as

How words disappear, or go into hiding

George Borrow,1803-1881. English writer and traveller. From the painting by John Borrow (Photo by Universal History Archive/Getty Images)

WILL SELF: Coronavirus will hit the poorest the most

A person walks past a piece of coronavirus art by the artist, known as the Rebel Bear after it appeared on a wall on Bath Street in Glasgow. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA.

Major, Brown and Blair join calls for global economic stimulus following coronavirus outbreak

Former prime ministers Sir John Major (left) and Tony Blair share a platform for the Remain campaign event at the University of Ulster in Londonderry.

Most Read

Dominic Cummings is back in Downing Street and ignoring social distancing rules

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's key adviser Dominic Cummings and his assistant Cleo Watson arrive in Downing Street. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

EU tells Britain Brexit talks are no longer a priority

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab arrives in Downing Street. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire.

Matt Hancock rules out taking a pay cut after calling for footballers to have pay docked

Matt Hancock is asked if he will take a pay cut during the coronavirus outbreak. Photograph: ITV.

Tory MP demands end to lockdown because ‘money does not grow on trees’

Tory MP Robert Syms has called for the coronavirus lockdown to end by the end of May. Photograph: House of Commons.

PPE firm defends decision to ‘divert essential kit’ from Scotland to England during coronavirus epidemic

First minister Nicola Sturgeon washes her hands as she arrives for a visit to the NHS Louisa Jordan Hospital, a new temporary hospital at the SEC event centre in Glasgow created to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak. Photograph: Tom Farmer/The Scottish Sun/PA.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.