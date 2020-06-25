Latest The New European

The only way is down for Boris Johnson

PUBLISHED: 10:34 25 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:34 25 June 2020

James Ball

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

2020 Getty Images

Boris Johnson may have had an easy run with Jeremy Corbyn as his opponent but, with Keir Starmer leading the Labour Party, the prime minister is now getting a reality check.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

The story of Boris Johnson in 2019 – and early 2020 – was one of defying political gravity. He began last year as a backbench politician, having left the cabinet over a Brexit deal he had initially accepted only to quit just a few days later, largely because David Davis had done the same and he didn’t want to be left out.

He brought that same decisiveness and coherence first to his Telegraph columns, which nevertheless continued to deliver him £5,000 a time, and then back to the battleground of politics when he entered the fray to replace Theresa May as Tory leader.

Conservatives took one look at a man whose previous campaign, in 2016, had imploded before it launched – not least because of the betrayal of the man who’d planned to run it – his subsequent track record as foreign secretary and Brexit commentator, and decided that all the same he was the man for them.

Johnson promptly used his time in Number 10 last year to lose a record-breaking number of votes, lose a supreme court case, and lose the most MPs to expulsions and defections of any government in living memory, the figurehead PM of an administration not in control of its party, let alone its country.

And then he rose. Johnson secured a staggering majority of 80 parliamentary seats last December, handed Labour its worst electoral result since 1935, and then went on to secure a Brexit deal with which he declared himself ecstatic. Despite a record that could only be described as mediocre by the most generous of observers, Johnson had achieved every political goal he had aimed for, in short order.

The problem with defying gravity is that in the real world you can only do it for so long – and when the pull of the earth reasserts itself, the landing is rarely gentle. Johnson in many ways had a blessed run-in to early 2020.

When it came to Brexit, the actual consequences of his decisions were postponed by the implementation period. When it came to governing, his administration was new and his majority large – all he would need to do is “end austerity” and all would be well. And when it came to politics, he was up against Jeremy Corbyn – and as it transpired, a scarecrow might have been a fiercer opponent.

All the things that usually weigh down a prime minister left Johnson untethered and unrestrained. But one by one they have returned.

On one level the return of coronavirus is an unprecedented global crisis and it is certainly a national tragedy – amid the celebrations of pubs and hairdressers reopening it’s easy to forget that more than 67,000 people (and counting) are dead.

But on a political level, it’s almost a case of “events, dear boy, events”. Thatcher’s shock – the Falklands – worked in her favour. John Major never expected Black Wednesday or BSE. Tony Blair did not plan to deal with the foot and mouth crisis, let alone the aftermath of 9/11. Gordon Brown moved into Number 10 only to run headlong into the global financial crisis. David Cameron, lacking a crisis from the world, created his own with the Brexit referendum.

You may also want to watch:

Some crisis was always going to strike Johnson’s administration. It is a disaster for us all it was such a large-scale one, given every sign so far suggests the current government couldn’t have handled a minor crisis, let alone this.

Johnson is clearly hating every aspect of dealing with coronavirus. He will hate its aftermath, which will overshadow any political project he dreamed of building with Dominic Cummings. His ministers have learned the hard way the country doesn’t run itself, and they can’t leave the civil service on autopilot.

Dithering and indecision, mismanagement and confusion have cost lives and have cost public trust and support. These memories will last – and the government seems to show no understanding of what to do to respond. Stunts like repainting a plane for Brexit don’t work when the public wants you to get a grip on bread and butter issues. Faced with the realities of governing, the Vote Leave bag of tricks comes up empty.

The second tether to reassert itself is Brexit, though its weight is only just beginning to grow. For four years, talk on Brexit has been cheap – economic reality can be explained away when it’s in the future. Chaos at the border can be ruled out as scaremongering until it happens. Job losses are just talk until they’re real. For Johnson, Gove, Raab and legions of lesser Brexiteers, outright denial has been a winning strategy.

It’s still – just about – working, for now. It won’t work in six months’ time. The UK’s deadline for extending the implementation period will pass while this newspaper is on newsstands. The UK will not have secured an extension, and currently has little prospect of a deal.

A fragile nation will have to brace itself for a fresh economic blow, landing at the dead of winter, and potentially – though we must all hope otherwise – right in the middle of the winter flu outbreak and a second wave of coronavirus.

If shop shelves run short, if borders are gridlocked, if jobs are lost that did not need to be lost, the public will neither forgive nor forget. The only tactic the government has had for dealing with Brexit naysayers has been dismissal. They will need a new one fast.

That leaves political opposition as the new factor bringing Johnson back to earth. Supporters of Corbyn liked to hope he was the only Labour leader the establishment ever feared, the man who kept Tories awake at night, a hope for change.

In reality he let the Conservative Party unravel to levels they never had before because he worried them so little, and presented so little a threat. They had an opposition leader the public hated, who could be relied on to walk into every political bear trap and to miss every open goal.

Keir Starmer is not such a man. To the disappointment of some Corbyn supporters, he deftly evaded political traps on statue toppling, without disowning or disavowing the BLM protesters or ignoring their concerns. He has proven able to jump on the political opportunities created by Marcus Rashford and others, helping them to secure government U-turns. He is requiring Number 10 to at least attempt to take Prime Minister’s Questions seriously. Crucially, his polling numbers suggest he also looks roughly like the public think a PM should.

Starmer has an impossibly long road to walk before he enters Number 10 as prime minister. We have no idea what his vision for his party is, and we have seen nothing in the way of policy from Labour since he took over as leader. Whatever he offers, he would need a swing on a scale not seen since 1997 to govern with even the slimmest of majorities. What he can do, at least, is remove Johnson’s ability to rule untethered. For a year, Johnson floated freely above his own mistakes, hubris and decisions – veering out of control to the top of British politics.

From there, the only way is down. He may fall very hard indeed.

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

The only way is down for Boris Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Will Labour’s new leader tempt the politically homeless?

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer. Photo: Aaron Chown

Keir Starmer: Will he be Labour’s responsible revolutionary?

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer. Photo: Aaron Chown

The curious link between Brexit and Tibet

President Donald Trump. Photo: Alex Brandon

MANDRAKE: Could Jeremy Hunt make another bid for Number 10?

Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson were both leadership rivals in 2019. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/PA Images

‘We don’t want chlorinated chicken’ - poll finds majority of Brits oppose weaker food standards under UK-US trade deal

US President Donald Trump (left) with Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Steve Parsons/PA.

Campaigners launch #NeverSpoons hashtag as pubs plan July re-opening

A pedestrian shelters from the rain beneath an umbrella as they walk past a JD Wetherspoon Plc pub in London; photographer: Matthew Lloyd/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Anti-Brexit protests take place outside Houses of Parliament as MPs meet for PMQs

Anti-Brexit protesters outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Labour to force housing minister to release records over controversial property deal with Tory donor

Secretary of state Robert Jenrick... pushed through Richard Desmond's Westferry scheme 24 hours before new planning levy was due. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA

Piers Morgan accuses business secretary of ‘bare-faced’ lie over coronavirus testing figures claim

Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan called the business secretary a 'bare-faced' liar; Twitter, GMB

Report finds low-income voters were driving force behind Tory election win

Prime mnister Boris Johnson speaking at a press conference on the election trail. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

Excess deaths in UK during coronavirus pandemic passes 65,000

Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty during a media briefing in Downing Street. Photograph: Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire .

Labour MP accuses Boris Johnson of ‘talking rubbish’ over claims no country has functioning track-and-trace app

Prime minister Boris Johnson giving a statement in the House of Commons; House of Commons/PA Wire

Boris Johnson relaxes social distancing measures claiming there isn’t ‘currently a risk of second peak’

Boris Johnson in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Nigel Farage under investigation by American authorities after flying to US for a Trump rally

Homeland Security officials said Nigel Farage's (pictured above) trip to a Donald Trump rally in the US was 'in the national interest'; Photo by Elyxandro Cegarra/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Piers Morgan tries to block government statement on-air after ministers refused to be interviewed

Piers Morgan challenged ministers to appear on the show to the read the statement out; Twitter, GMB

UK government urged to join EU coronavirus vaccine scheme

Matt Hancock has been urged to make the UK a member of the EU vaccine scheme; PA Video/PA Wire

Keir Starmer’s biggest test is still to come

Keir Starmer speaking during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA Wire)

Tory MP issues an apology to the House of Commons over breach of rules

Tory MP Marcus Fysh (right) with Boris Johnson (left). Photograph: Marcus Fysh.

No-deal Brexit bigger threat to UK food supplies than coronavirus claim academics

A 'Get ready for Brexit' sign, part of a huge government advertising campaign launched ahead of Britain's scheduled October 31 departure from the EU last year. (Photo by David Cliff/NurPhoto via Getty

Majority of Brits say Boris Johnson should follow London mayor and take pay cut

Three-quarters of the public think prime minister Boris Johnson and senior government ministers should have their pays slashed by 10%; PA

Boris Johnson faces Tory rebellion over plans to relax Sunday trading laws

More than 50 Tory MPs told Boris Johnson they would vote down government legislation to relax Sunday trading hours; Photgraph: Ben Birchall/PA.

Spain expresses ‘slight concern’ about British tourists over coronavirus infection rates

A woman smokes lying on a wall as people enjoy the beach in Barcelona, Spain after the country ended a national state of emergency after three months of lockdown. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Pope says politicians’ hypocrisy has been exposed during coronavirus pandemic

Pope Francis delivers his blessing as he recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Former planning minister under investigation over links to hotel development

Sir Bob Neill is being investigated by the parliamentary standards committee for his involvement in the Royal Bell hotel redevelopment scheme

Brexiteer presenter’s views questioned after defending Boris Johnson against claims he’s a ‘modern-day Enoch Powell’

Iain Dale is a host on LBC radio. Photograph: LBC.

Brexit and coronavirus are stoking the fires of Welsh nationalism

Brexit and coronavirus is making the the Welsh think twice about their membership of Britain. The feeling has been welcomed by Plaid Cyrmu leader Adam Price (left). Photo: Archant

The so-called ‘culture war’ the Tories want to fight at the next election

Prime Minister Boris Johnson joins a socially distanced lesson during a visit to Bovingdon Primary School in Bovingdon, Hemel Hempstead. Photograph: Steve Parsons/PA Wire.

The countdown to the Brexit cliff edge starts again - and it’s riskier than ever

A digital Brexit countdown clock shows 00:00 as the time reaches 11 o'clock, Jan 31. Now it's starting all over again. Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images.

The Boris Johnson fan club will eventually run out of members

Boris Johnson visits a shopping centre in east London on June 14 to see the coronavirus measures. But not everyone is happy with his roadmap for the lifting of lockdown. Photo: JOHN NGUYEN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Tories suspend activist who told British MP to ‘go back to Pakistan’

Labour MP Naz Shah. Photograph: PA.

It’s not too late to stop a no-deal Brexit - public health depends on it

Lib Dem leader hopeful warns against no-deal Brexit and the need to keep scrutinising government amid the coronavirus chaos. Photo: Archant

Great works aren’t woke, but should not be shunned

Gone With the Wind and novel Heart of Darkness have both come under fire for their portrayal of non-white characters. But to dismiss them entirely deprives us of lesson-learning opportunities. Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

Don’t fall for the false balance between economy and coronavirus

Opening up society too early could have more disastrous consequences for the economy in the long-run. Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Britain has just budged on Brexit

An electronic display showing a 'Get ready for Brexit' Government advert in London. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA.

We need to get a grip on education and the growing attainment gap

Ofsted, head teachers and teachers alike have been immensely critical of the government's approach to education during the pandemic. Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: True patriotism is calling Boris Johnson out for what he is

Prime Minister Boris Johnson departs 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Brescia, Northern Italy: A city in music

Apollo with cupid. Found in the Collection of Pinacoteca Tosio Martinengo, Brescia. (Photo by Fine Art Images/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

GREAT EUROPEAN LIVES: Iconic film-maker Jacqueline Audry

Jacqueline Audry (1908-1977), French film-maker in 1955. Photo: Gaston Paris

How the young can secure our Bre-entry back into the EU

Young people have already shown their support for the EU through People's Vote marches against the Brexit negotiations. Photo: Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)

Most Read

Pollster reveals ‘pivotal’ moment UK appeared to start showing Brexit regret

Professor John Curtice, a polling expert. Photograph: BBC.

Nigel Farage ignores border rules to arrive ‘in the USA’

Nigel Farage tweets claiming to be in the USA. Photograph: Twitter.

Tory MP accused of hypocrisy after claims break-up of union would ‘destabilise our whole nation’

Saltires and European Union flags flutter in the breeze during a protest by anti-Brexit activists in Edinburgh, Scotland on January 31, 2020. Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images

Government heavily defeated in House of Lords over post-Brexit fishing policy

The Houses of Parliament. (Photo by English Heritage/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

Dominic Cummings is ‘calling the shots’ over Brexit, claims senior MEP

Dominic Cummings, senior aide to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, answers questions from the media. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.