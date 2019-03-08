JAMES BALL: Why a US-UK trade deal is already dead

PUBLISHED: 14:00 06 June 2019

James Ball

US president Donald Trump and UK prime minister Theresa May during the state visit to Britain. Photo: Getty

US president Donald Trump and UK prime minister Theresa May during the state visit to Britain. Photo: Getty

2019 Getty Images

JAMES BALL on why a US-UK trade deal is nothing more than a right-wing pipe dream.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

And so the long humiliation is complete: Theresa May has ended her premiership in line with how her term ran, with a week full of frenetic activity for no purpose.

May's decision to host an awkward and unpopular state visit - with protests across London as politicians and senior royals made nice with Trump and his children - was rendered all-but-pointless even before it began, with the president unable to negotiate anything of substance with a prime minister who was set to step down just two days after the visit ends.

But the problems with hosting a state visit for Trump go far deeper than short-term concerns with whoever is the current occupant of Number 10: there is almost no issue of substance on which the UK and US are going to be able to agree anything in this country's advantage. This is particularly true for a US-UK trade deal. Despite this being a vaunted goal for May, for her international trade secretary Liam Fox and for many of her likely successors, such a deal is all but dead on arrival, for any PM of any party, for many years to come.

The first stumbling block in any potential deal was made all-too-visible by Trump's close friend and UK ambassador Woody Johnson who in Monday's newspapers said the quiet part out load and admitted the USA's powerful healthcare firms want access to the NHS. In case anyone missed it, Trump made the point in even more stark terms at his press conference the following day. The NHS would be "on the table" in trade talks.

This proposal, while popular with certain Conservative ministers and their pet think-tanks, is such a bucket of cold sick with UK voters that it alone would spell electoral suicide for any party seriously proposing it. But it's just the first of many. The next-biggest stumbling blocks come from the USA's agribusinesses - who both Obama and Trump's administrations have said could not be left out of any deal. These firms want access for hormone-fed beef, chlorinated chicken, and other US foodstuffs produced to different safety and quality standards to UK produce.

You may also want to watch:

The issue with chlorinated chicken - aside from sounding gross - doesn't, like some trade proponents argue, mainly centre around food safety: chlorine washing does work for some foods, and is sometimes used here (for salads, for example). The issue with chicken is what the chlorine-washing intends to hide: horrific and dirty living conditions for the chickens while they are alive. The USA takes a food-safety approach: provided the final foodstuff is good to eat, everything is fine.

The UK, with our traditional love of animals, has never been happy with these standards. Life for industrially-farmed animals in the UK may not be anyone's idea of a paradise, but standards here are well above those of the USA - and millions of the public care deeply about these issues.

That's before the USA tries to come for Cornish pasties and Scotch whisky, and remove their protected status covering who can call what they are selling by those names - which requires them to actually be made in the region - so they could sell US-made competitors here.

Some of us might think that's fair enough - others will not - but it comes with issues of its own, as do all the questions around food and product safety: the EU will not lower its standards to match the USA's. That would leave the UK on the horns of a dilemma. Either it lowers its own standards to match the USA's, so it can compete with the new and cheaper imports, in which case it becomes harder to export to the EU and creates the need for border checks. Or else it keeps its standards as they are now, and accepts the loss of companies, jobs, and farms, unable to compete with the new unfair competition allowed by the trade deal.

So far, so lose/lose. When it comes to what the UK would actually gain through a trade deal, it's hard to make the list all that much longer. The primary reason for this is that the UK is not a country that mainly makes things, but rather one which provides services - as we already do extensively with the USA.

The problem comes if we try to extend this, we quickly hit on US red lines that they have shown no willingness to shift. The USA only lets overseas companies compete for its own government contracts in limited ways - a practice fuelled by donations from companies in House and Senate members' home seats, who need the money for re-election. It is showing no inclination to further open its financial services, either. There is little upside for us in such a deal.

Any deal the UK government struck up with the US congress would in practice need ratifying by the US Congress and by the UK's parliament. It is all but impossible to picture even the most basic of deals that could clear both of these hurdles: it is a right-wing pipe dream, and applause line in a speech, that all but the dimmest of candidates know will not happen for decades to come.

The result, then, is a week like this one: lots of pageantry, lots of gossipy stories - Trump's insult of Sadiq Khan, his CNN barb (clearly unaware that Fox News shut in the UK due to lack of viewers), Camilla's wink, and Larry the cat vs The Beast - and absolutely no hope of even slightly breaking the deadlock. What better way to end Theresa May's prime ministerial career?

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Find out more

Latest Articles

JAMES BALL: Why a US-UK trade deal is already dead

US president Donald Trump and UK prime minister Theresa May during the state visit to Britain. Photo: Getty

The far right's useful idiot: how Trump's attention seeking masks a reshaping of America

US President Donald Trump, pictured during an interviewe with Piers Morgan. Photo: Piers Morgan/Twitter

BONNIE GREER: Impeachment is what America needs to awake from its slumber

House speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Donald Trump in a joint session of the US Congress. Photo: Cheriss May/NurPhoto

Tory leadership contest: Who is running for the job?

Some of those vying for the job of Conservative Party leadership. (PA/PA Wire)

ANDREW ADONIS: The NHS will bury Brexit

Tens of thousands of protesters march on Downing Street against privatisation of the NHS. Photograph: See Li/PA.

Remainer properties targeted in spate of vandalism attacks

The EU elections illustrated the divisions between old and young; urban and rural; university-educated and non-graduates, says Barnaby Towns. Pictured, a vandalised EU flag. Photo: Pete Creese

Farage claims European parliament investigation is 'politically motivated' as deadline for hearing is extended

Arron Banks (left) with Nigel Farage. Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA.

The story behind the Norn language

A solitary Double-crested Cormorant perched on top of a wooden piling in a watery marsh

Welsh government officially switches to campaign for Remain

The Senedd in Cardiff Bay. Picture: Tim Ireland/PA Archive/PA Images

GREAT EUROPEAN LIVES: Yves Saint Laurent

French fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent (1936 - 2008) in his Paris studio, January 1982. (Photo by John Downing/Getty Images)

Trump calls protests against his state visit 'fake news'

Protesters in Trafalgar Square, London on the second day of the state visit to the UK by US President Donald Trump. Picture: Jacob King/PA Wire

Rory Stewart overtakes Boris Johnson in Google search trends for Tory leadership candidates

Rory Stewart. Photograph: ITV.

New Led By Donkeys billboards set out to embarrass Trump and Farage further

Led By Donkeys have put up new billboards in London timed for Trump's visit. Picture: Led By Donkeys

MITCH BENN: Farage is the emperor without new clothes

Nigel Farage. Photograph: BBC.

Boris Johnson hits back in misconduct case over £350 million Brexit campaign claim

Boris Johnson is one of the candidates to be the new prime minister. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

STAGE REVIEW: Anna

Georgia Landers, Diana Quick, Nathalie Armin and Michael Gould in Anna. Photo: Johann Pearson

Trump is 'bang out of order' on climate change: Sadiq Khan

London's mayor Sadiq Khan has slammed Trump on climate change. Picture: PA IMAGES

UK risks dropping out of 'Champions League' of science after Brexit

The UK has received £1 billion in EU scientific research funding. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Corbyn must sack his aides to end the incompetence, says Labour grandee

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn during a visit to Salford. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

How the arrival of war shaped British music

Thousands stand before the Lincoln Memorial and listen to noted African American contralto Marian Anderson give a free concert after she was barred from singing in the concert hall of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Health secretary tells Trump administration: 'NHS is not up for sale'

The NHS. Picture: PA/Dominic Lipinski

Women's football growth shown through new stickers

England women, from left, Millie Bright, Karen Bardsley, Lucy Bronze, Toni Duggan and Steph Houghton feature in the new Panini Womens World Cup sticker album.

JAMES OLIVER: The secrets of Soviet sci-fi

James Oliver has taken a look into the world of Soviet era sci-fi. Picture: Supplied

The curious concrete legacy of Albania

Bunkers from the book 'Metamorphosis: The Reuse of Albanian Bunkers from the Communist Era'

The man who taught Da Vinci to paint

Florentine artist Andrea del Verrocchio, who taught Leonardo Da Vinci how to paint. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

New poll shows what young people really think about Brexit

Young people's priorities and voting intentions have been revealed in a new poll. Photograph: Matt Crossick/ EMPICS Entertainment.

David Cameron has a new job leading board of artificial intelligence firm

David Cameron. Photograph: David Parry/PA.

How the Kurds have helped in the fight against Isis

Syrian Kurds wave the Kurdish flag, in the northeastern Syrian city of Qamishli. The Kurds have played an enormous role in helping defeat Isis. Photo: DELIL SOULEIMAN/AFP/Getty Images

Profits fall by 74% at burgundy passport manufacturer after French firm given blue passport contract

Brexiteer Andrew Rosindell with a mock-up of a blue passport. Photograph: Archant.

Britain's biggest business lobby group warns Tories about no-deal Brexit

The chief of the Confederation of British Industry Carolyn Fairbairn has warned Tory leadership candidates of the impact of no deal on British businesses. PIcture: BBC

Nigel Farage calls Lib Dem lead 'fake polling'

Farage has called the YouGov poll that put the Lib Dems ahead of the Brexit Party 'fake polling'. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

It's not just Labour supporters lending votes to the Lib Dems - this Tory activist did too

Anti-Brexit campaigners outside Conservative Party annual conference. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

European election recount in Ireland could take a month to complete

Green Party senator Grace O'Sullivan (right) in conversation at the Ireland South count centre at Nemo Rangers GAA Club in Co Cork. Photograph: Michelle Devane/PA Wire.

Alastair Campbell: Labour will be complicit in Boris becoming prime minister

Alastair Campbell said on Radio 4 that Corbyn must campaign for a People's Vote. Picture: Nigel Sutton

Question Time: Labour MP leaves Brexiteer floundering to defend hard Brexit claims

The BBC Question Time in Epsom. Photograph: BBC.

Psychologist makes the perfect case for a second referendum on Question Time

Psychologist Steven Pinker on BBC Question Time. Photograph: BBC.

JAMES BALL: The terrifying track to no-deal

Boris Johnson is one of the candidates to be the new prime minister. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

Nigel Farage and Boris Johnson are 'two very good guys', says Trump

Donald Trump and Nigel Farage

Is it too late for Jeremy Corbyn?

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn campaigning for his party before the European elections. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire.

Iain Duncan Smith wants to know why he hasn't been taken to court like Boris

Iain Duncan Smith. Picture: Nigel Sutton.

Most Read

Nigel Farage faces ban from EU parliament for failure to declare gifts

Nigel Farage. (Photo by Rob Stothard/Getty Images)

US ambassador says the NHS will be ‘on the table’ in a post-Brexit deal with Trump

Woody Johnson on the Andrew Marr show. Photograph: BBC.

Trump says post-Brexit ‘wall’ at Irish border will ‘all work out very well’

US President Donald Trump (left) and Taoiseach leader Leo Varadkar. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire.

Trump trolled by dwindling popularity ratings on his visit to London

Led By Donkeys trolls Donald Trump with a reminder of his approval rating. Photograph: ByDonkeys/Twitter.

Trump is a hyena ‘ready to pounce’ on UK in event of no-deal Brexit, warns historian

Historian Sir Simon Schama on Sky News. Photograph: Sky.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: How you can help the grassroots anti-Brexit campaigns

European flags placed by anti-Brexit campaigners outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Grassroots anti-Brexit campaigners are keeping up the pressure on politicians as Brexit rumbles on. Here is a list of the events organised across the UK in the coming weeks.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy