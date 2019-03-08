James Blunt branded 'ignorant' after claiming Brexit 'won't change our lives'

Singer James Blunt. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

Singer James Blunt has been branded 'ignorant' after provoking a backlash over his comments about Brexit.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Speaking to the Independent, Blunt called for politicians to "get the f**k on with" Brexit, claiming that "our lives aren't going to change" because of it.

In the interview the You're Beautiful singer defiantly claimed the only impact on his life will be his tour manager having to "fill in a few more forms", and therefore pleaded with politicians to get Brexit done.

Blunt refused to reveal which way he voted in the 2016 referendum, claiming that he did not want to be given a label for his views.

He said: "I think it's pretty much bullshit. It's all a political thing. I'm going to carry on touring through Europe whatever happens.

"Rather than having a title on it, my call to arms would be 'get the fuck on with it', because our lives aren't going to change.

"My tour manager is going to be pissed off he has to fill in a few more forms, but whatever you do, get on with it, because the limbo is killing us."

The singer received a backlash for the remarks - in which he was branded "ignorant" by Twitter users.

Twitter user @SpillerOfTea posted: "Oh look. Another rich guy who won't be affected in the slightest calling for something that will f*** up the lives of the poor and the vulnerable to be pushed through because he'll be just fine. Gross."

Lisa Fryer tweeted: "Well, James Blunt, my life IS going to change. My husband will lose his contract, and with it, our home and life in the city we love. My kids will lose their school and friends, but that's ok, because it won't affect you."

"Please be so kind as to tell those who have lost, or about to lose their jobs Mr Blunt? They don't have tour managers. Tell them their lives aren't going to change?" asked Andrew Parnell.

Tweeting the singer, Professor Tanja Bueltmann wrote: "'Get the f*** on with Brexit, because our lives aren't going to change', you say. Tell that to the EU citizen who wrote to me last night to say that she cannot cope anymore because her application to stay in her home is still not approved."

Rowena Kay wrote: "The paragraph on touring. Wow. The absolute dislocation from the reality of small touring musicians. Sure, if you're Blunt (or Adele or whoever) life won't change much. You have People for that. And margins."

Dr Louisa Ray fumed: "Multi-millionaire, Colonel's son, Harrow alumnus James Blunt wants Brexit done quickly, because 'our lives aren't going to change'."

More bluntly, Richard Massey responded: "When you are the rhyming slang for c**t, I expect no less."